ChiroTouch to Attend the Parker Seminar in Las Vegas

-- Contact: Kitty FranklinChiroTouch9265 Sky Park CourtSuite 200San Diego, CA 92123Phone: 858.966.9047ChiroTouch to Attend the Parker Seminar in Las VegasSan Diego, CA—February 17, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce it will be attending the Parker Seminar in Las Vegas, NV, on February 23, 2017."What's so impressive about the Parker Seminars is the collection of experts gathered to educate and inspire the chiropractic community," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "We're excited to be participating in a seminar that impacts the profession in such a profound way and to share our advanced total practice management software with the attendees."From Parker's website: "By partnering with innovative exhibitors and expert speakers, our team provides the resources you need to establish a profitable business regardless of the current economic climate.Experts are always on hand to teach business concepts and procedures enabling you to attract and serve more patients as well as help more people discover the benefits of chiropractic care for their overall health and well-being. After an event, loaded with practical tools and inspiration from The Parker Experience, you will return to your practice and deliver quality healthcare to increased volumes of people."ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.About ChiroTouchChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.