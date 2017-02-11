Company C for Norkwalk Furniture

New furniture line by Norfolk Furniture comes to Saint Louis by the name of Company C by Norwalk.

Company C- Social Media 72

Contact

Clay & Cotton Kirkwood, David Schreiner

***@clayandcottonkirkwood.com Clay & Cotton Kirkwood, David Schreiner

End

-- Clay & Cotton Kirkwood has recently added a new line of custom furniture named Company C for Norwalk Furniture. Company C, our primary area rug vendor, has teamed up with Norwalk Furniture to offer a 44-piece collection of upholstered furniture in a variety of customizable seating pieces including 5 sofas, 2 sectionals, 7 occasional chairs and an assortment of ottomans with 75 signature fabrics and 42 stains and paint colors from which to choose and are handcrafted in the USA. In addition, Clay & Cotton Kirkwood will have access to the complete line of Norwalk brand furniture including all Norwalk furniture frames & fabrics."The addition of this product line to our home decor category reflects our commitment to providing our customers with a vast portfolio of upholstery styles and fabrics that are on the leading edge of the latest design trends," - said store owner David Schreiner.The collection can be viewed at our store: Clay & Cotton Kirkwood, 113 North Kirkwood Road, Saint Louis, Missouri 63122, (314) 394-1400.The collections can be viewed at our store: Clay & Cotton Kirkwood, 113 North Kirkwood Road, Saint Louis, Missouri 63122, (314) 394-1400.