Jewelove Launches Platinum Jewellery Gift Cards in India - The Most Precious Gift for Your Loved One
Gifting jewellery was never so easy. Jewelove Gift Cards make it easy for customers to give a gift to someone without the hassle of finding the right size & design. The gift cards do not expire and can be used multiple times.
Talking about the launch of this new gifting option, the CEO, Sambhav Karnawat, said, "Often times when a customer wants to gift jewellery, they do not know the correct size or the style that their loved one may like. Giving a Jewelove gift card gives their loved one the freedom to choose what they like."
The gift cards come with some very unique features, such as they do not expire, they can be used multiple times and are redeemable across the entire product range of Jewelove.
"Giving a gift is a very noble gesture and we believe that this noble gesture should be honored with love & appreciation,"
The gift cards are currently available in denominations ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 10,000.
About Jewelove
Jewelove is an online platinum jewellery brand based in India. Founded by an IIT Kanpur alumnus, the company specialises in platinum couple rings, bangles and chains. Jewelove operates from Jaipur and services customers across India and worldwide.
Jewelove is a member of the Platinum Guild Quality Assurance Program and all platinum jewellery at Jewelove is crafted in 95% pure platinum, marked for Pt 950 and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity for platinum purity.
Jewelove India website: https://www.Jewelove.in
Jewelove US website: https://www.Jewelove.us
Contact
Jewelove
***@jewelove.in
