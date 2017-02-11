News By Tag
Connexa Selected Among Top Startups for 2017 StartupGrind Global Conference
Connexa: Connecting the dots to build sustainable online communities
"Our entire mission at Connexa is to build powerful communities. So we're proud to be members of Startup Grind, the largest independent startup community in the world. Being chosen to exhibit at such an event is truly an honor," says Carlos Márquez, CEO and Co-Founder of Connexa.
With 5,000 founders and investors and more than 40 keynote speakers, Startup Grind Global Conference 2017 is bound to gather key players in the global startup community, the likes of AirBnB, WhatsApp, Evernote, Google Play, etc. Specializing in building, scaling and sustaining communities, it was imperative for Connexa to role model the power of communities by taking part in Startup Grind 2017 conference. Connexa will have the opportunity to showcase its community building platform that offers unique capabilities to customize community sites, connect digital tools commonly used by community builders, and monetization strategies with integrated payment solutions.
"The growth of our digital ecosystem has made it easier to find and bring people together, but it has become more challenging than ever to build long-lasting, engaging, influential communities. Connexa has made it our mission to provide the right tools to accomplish this and we want to empower a new generation of online community builders." says Tameka Vasquez, Chief Marketing Officer of Connexa.
While in beta, Connexa already on-boarded 18 early adopter communities, connecting over 10k community members more seamlessly through its platform. Connexa's leadership has embedded deep industry expertise into the platform to serve communities in the non-profit and corporate sectors, academic institutions, government agencies, co-working spaces, professional networks, interest-based organizations, etc. To learn more, visit Connexa's exhibition stand on Wednesday, February 23rd at the Startup Grind Global Conference, or contact us to at info@connexa.io .
About Connexa:
Connexa was founded in 2016 in Bern, Switzerland. We are a community of business innovators who can now be found in Latin America, Europe, and the United States. As a team, we are deeply inspired by the impact our respective communities, on and offline, have had on our lives. We bring that energy to Connexa each day. Online communities have infinite potential, and Connexa's mission is to bring it out. Get started at http://connexa.io
Media Contact
Tameka Vasquez
CMO at Connexa
tameka@connexa.io
