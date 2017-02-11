Brand2Fly $1000 Giveaway Contest

End

-- Brand2Fly offering $1,000 of free branding to travel industrySan Jose, California – February 17, 2017 – Travel industry branding and marketing team, Brand2Fly is hosting a giveaway to provide $1,000 of free branding to travel industry businesses.Participants can enter at Brand2Fly.com by submitting their company details and filling out a follow up questionnaire. Three lucky winners will receive credit for up to $1,000 worth of free branding services. Brand2Fly is a global company with offices around the world and this giveaway is open to businesses in any country.Travel businesses of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to enter. Prizes include options for corporate kits, logo creation, website design, graphics and more.This is perfect for businesses looking for a brand refresh, startups looking to solidify their identities and any other travel business that needs some branding and marketing."One thing that so many companies are missing is a dedicated branding and marketing team that knows the travel industry," Ilyas Zameer said. "Brand2Fly brings years of experience, intelligent designing skills and savvy marketing insight to travel businesses."Brand2Fly has been operating within TechTuners since its inception. TechTuners provides travel technology for travel management companies and integration of travel rewards for loyalty management companies. With a strong origin in technology, Brand2Fly utilizes the latest technological achievements to deliver the best branding and marketing as well as providing branding and technology combinations.Brand2Fly continues to operate as a TechTuners partner under TravelCreed but is also seeking new travel businesses looking solely for branding and marketing.The main Brand2Fly office is in San Jose, California with new offices in India, UAE, South Africa, Tanzania and Mauritius coming soon and can deliver marketing for businesses in any country.Press Contact:Kato GuzmanKato@brand2fly.com226 Airport Parkway Suite 430San Jose, CA95110408.512.2142