Court Appointed Special Advocates of Orange County Welcomes Mark Foster to the Board of Directors
CASA of Orange County was founded in 1985, with major support from the Junior League of Orange County, and they annually serve approximately 750 of the children who move through our court system as a direct cause of abuse and neglect. They are able to serve these children through the generous support of donations as well as the immeasurable compassion and commitment of CASA advocates. CASA of Orange County's mission is to provide a powerful voice for youth in the child welfare system through a unique one-on-one relationship with trained and supervised court appointed volunteer advocates. They work to ensure that these youth are safe, have a permanent home and an opportunity to thrive. More information available online at http://www.casaoc.org/
At Snell & Wilmer, Foster concentrates his practice primarily on the representation of institutional owners, operators and developers, as well as financial institutions and investors focused on equity investments, joint venture formations, acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, real estate-related lending, and debt restructuring, workouts and reorganizations. His previous experience as in-house corporate and real estate counsel to major investment and development companies has provided him with unique insight into anticipating and addressing client needs with respect to their operational and real estate matters. For more information about Foster's practice visit https://www.swlaw.com/
Foster has been a member of the Facilities Committee of The Pegasus School since 2011, the Board of Directors of Obria Medical Clinics since 2004 and the Board of Directors of Andrei Olenicoff Memorial Foundation since 2005.
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Orange County and Los Angeles, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com.
