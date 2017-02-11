News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Litigation Attorney David Tate Joins Royse Law Firm
David Tate is an experienced civil and probate court litigation attorney based in Silicon Valley.
Mr. Tate has authored many articles on his topics of experience, which also includes audit committees, risk management, and governance. David currently writes Tate's Excellent Audit Committee Guide, which is updated regularly and is available at no cost. Additionally, David writes two blogs, one on audit committees, D&O, risk management and governance at http://auditcommitteeupdate.com, and one on trust, estate and elder abuse litigation, and California trustee and beneficiary responsibilities and rights at http://californiaestatetrust.com.
Prior to joining Royse Law Firm, Mr. Tate has served as the audit committee chair of a large nonprofit ($50 Million+), and on the boards of two other nonprofits. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from San Francisco State University; his Master of Science in Taxation from Golden Gate University; and his Juris Doctor from the University of San Francisco School of Law. Mr. Tate is also a Certified Public Accountant (California, inactive).
Contact
Royse Law Firm
***@rroyselaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse