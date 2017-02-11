Litigation Attorney David Tate Joins Royse Law Firm

David Tate is an experienced civil and probate court litigation attorney based in Silicon Valley.

Litigation Attorney David Tate of Royse Law Firm

Contact

Royse Law Firm

***@rroyselaw.com Royse Law Firm

End

-- "We are excited to welcome Attorney David Tate to our team," said Roger Royse, founder of Royse Law Firm. "David is a highly skilled attorney with years of litigation experience in business, real estate, employment, IP, D&O, trust, estate, elder abuse, environmental, serious personal injury, and other disputes." Mr. Tate will practice in Royse Law Firm's Menlo Park office.Mr. Tate has authored many articles on his topics of experience, which also includes audit committees, risk management, and governance. David currently writes Tate's Excellent Audit Committee Guide, which is updated regularly and is available at no cost. Additionally, David writes two blogs, one on audit committees, D&O, risk management and governance at http://auditcommitteeupdate.com, and one on trust, estate and elder abuse litigation, and California trustee and beneficiary responsibilities and rights at http://californiaestatetrust.com.Prior to joining Royse Law Firm, Mr. Tate has served as the audit committee chair of a large nonprofit ($50 Million+), and on the boards of two other nonprofits. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from San Francisco State University; his Master of Science in Taxation from Golden Gate University; and his Juris Doctor from the University of San Francisco School of Law. Mr. Tate is also a Certified Public Accountant (California, inactive).