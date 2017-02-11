Beth Ames Swartz / Reminders of Invisible Light to Premiere on Arizona PBS

Beth Ames Swartz

-- Nancy Southgate, Associate General Manager of Content at, announced that the 28-minute documentarywill begin airing on Arizona PBS on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 9:30pm and again on Monday, April 3, 2017 at 11:30pm on 8.1. The National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) has made this film available to public television stations across the United States.focuses on the life and art of renowned artist Beth Ames Swartz. Beth's inspirational message and character is illuminated through her life stories and includes many images of paintings created by Swartz, but focuses on her ability to inspire people to achieve a purposeful life. Swartz hopes that by visually showing the interconnectedness of one belief system to another, each of us may experience a common compassion. "Through her visual interpretations of historic and revered wisdom systems of knowledge, Swartz invites us into her world as she honors the sacredness of all life," states Southgate.From a challenging childhood to a committed artist, from early feminist, humanist and environmentalist to mature human being, Swartz's determination to heal herself became the catalyst for visually interpreting events in her life and the world. She recounts how creating art upheld her through difficult times. Southgate went on to say, "this story of healing, courage and love encourages viewers to reflect upon their own sense of purpose, spiritual values and our innate ability for continual transformation."created the documentary through its principals, Suzanne D. Johnson, Producer, (currently of Gnosis Media) and Penelope Price, Ph.D., Editor. The film was funded by donations to(phICA), a not-for-profit organization run by Ted G. Decker, President of phICA who also served as Executive Producer of the film.Born in New York City, Beth Ames Swartz has been an Arizona resident for 57 years and has lived in Paradise Valley for 46 years. She creates artworks that reflect a reverence for the natural world and demonstrates a highly developed sense of color and texture employing a variety of imagery, gestural marks, shapes, and words throughout her works. Swartz creates her art in series, exploring systems of knowledge and translating them into visual experiences;by showing the interconnectedness of one belief system to another.A recipient of numerous awards, including the prestigious Arizona Governor's Individual Artist Award (2001), Swartz has had over 80 solo exhibitions both nationally and internationally as well as 3 major traveling museum exhibitions. A retrospectiveat The Phoenix Art Museum (2002) which was accompanied by a monograph co-published by Hudson Hills Press;, Nickel Arts Museum, Calgary (traveling 1985-90; 2015) and, The Jewish Museum, NY (traveling 1981-3), among many others. The most recent book on her art,, was published by Arizona State University and accompanied a similarly titled exhibition (2008-12) that included venues in Los Angeles and New York City (ACA Galleries).Her artwork appears in both private and public collections including: Albuquerque Museum of Art, NM; Brooklyn Museum of Art, NY; Denver Art Museum, CO; The Jewish Museum, New York, NY; Museum of Fine Arts, Santa Fe, NM; Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, DC; Phoenix Art Museum, AZ; San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, CA; Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, AZ; Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles, CA and Tucson Museum of Art, AZ among others. Swartz is currently represented by ACA Galleries in New York.For further information about this film visit bethamesswartzfilm.com. Please direct all press inquiries to Nicole Royse at nicole@nicoleroyse.com / (602) 810-3449.