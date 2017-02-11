Everest Group Names HCL as a Leader for Life Sciences IT Application Services

 
NOIDA, India - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- HCL Technologies (http://www.hcltech.com/) (HCL), a leading global IT services provider, continues to be recognized for its global leadership in life sciences IT services and solutions. Everest Group, in its report "Life Sciences IT Application Services – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK MatrixTM Assessment 2016" named HCL among leaders, recognizing HCL's 'wide range of application services solutions across all value chain elements of life sciences practice.'

The Everest report analysed the capabilities of 22 IT application services providers specific to the global life sciences sectors and mapped them on the Everest Group Performance| Experience |Ability |Knowledge (PEAK) Matrix, which is a composite index of a range of distinct metrics related to a provider's capability and market success.

"Life Sciences industry is making a significant shift in its approach to adoption of technology, especially applications. Time-to-value (getting viable products faster to market) and business growth are key metrics that are determining sourcing constructs. HCL Technologies has shown good traction in aligning its go to market to these enterprise objectives," said Abhishek Singh, Practice Director and Leader of Healthcare & Life Sciences research, Everest Group

"HCL has been recognized for its global leadership, strengths of solutions and problem solving ability across the entire life sciences value chain – clinical & R&D, manufacturing operations, sales & marketing and supply chain & distribution," said Abhishek Shankar, Vice President – Life Sciences and Healthcare, HCL Technologies. "HCL segments the market across biopharma, medical devices and the related adjacencies, and this recognition underscores HCL's unique approach in addressing industry challenges through the continuum of healthcare into life sciences."

HCL's life sciences & healthcare practice (http://www.hcltech.com/lifescience-healthcare), one of the early movers in the space, offers transformational services for 21st Century Life–Sciences Enterprises' success (http://www.hcltech.com/21st-century-enterprise/). The practice is one of the most mature among global IT services providers and has emerged as a partner of choice for leading global lifesciences, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical devices companies.
Source:HCL Technologies
