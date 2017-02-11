Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Donn Sherrill & Associates Inc as a Gold Member

Donn Sherrill & Associates Inc

Doral Chamber of Commerce

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Donn Sherrill & Associates Inc as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Donn Sherrill & Associates Inc will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Connecting US and European manufacturers with Latin American distributors and consumers, DS&A builds and supports distribution networks for the companies we represent while serving as a valued sourcing and purchasing arm for their hundreds of Latin American clients from Mexico to Argentina.While their traditional focus has been on products for the clinical, research, and quality control laboratory, they have recently expanded their efforts in the Dental product industry. Please see the list of companies they represent today and familiarize yourself with their Automated Quote Request form. If you prefer, contact them by phone, fax or e-mail, their staff will respond in English, Spanish or Portuguese to your request. Remember, in addition to connecting you with the companies we represent, they can source a huge variety of lab and dental products which you can purchase directly from Miami. Their quick and cost effective service will save you time and money, and as always, their staff will respond in your own language!The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.patricia@donnsherill.com