Print a poster and donate to Médecins Sans Frontièrs

The Squared.one team recently launched a microsite where anyone can order a fabulous photo poster with hi-res photos from Unsplash.com.

DSCF8215- 480x480

End

-- Print a poster and donate to Doctors Without Borders.We appreciate that authors publish their photos with Creative Commons Zero (CCO) license and 'common good' is what we think those pictures are intended for. Therefore we send $5 from each purchased poster to Médecins Sans Frontières. We also offer regular rewards for authors of the photos who help us to support MSF.Specification of the Art Print posters:• Classic large format photo print on high-quality archive paper.• Worldwide shipping.• Poster size is 19¾ × 27½ inches (fits in standard frames, like IKEA or other manufacturers)• Highest standard image resolution from RA4 printer ZBE Chromira.• $5 for Médecins Sans Frontières (of each poster)• Possibility to upload a custom photo• Customize the border color so it fits the motive of the photo.Squared.one is a fresh new service for printing polaroid photos, photo magnets, posters, books or wall arts.Choose from more than 150 000 photo posters on-line: