 
News By Tag
* IXYS UK
* GD Rectifiers
* Electronic Components
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Burgess Hill
  West Sussex
  British IOT
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


IXYS UK launch new 3.2kV Distributed Gate Thyristor

Today IXYS UK launch a new device, the 3.2kV distributed gate thyristor
 
 
IXYS UK 3.2kV Distributed Gate Thyristor Blog post
IXYS UK 3.2kV Distributed Gate Thyristor Blog post
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
IXYS UK
GD Rectifiers
Electronic Components

Industry:
Electronics

Location:
Burgess Hill - West Sussex - British IOT

Subject:
Products

BURGESS HILL, British IOT - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The new fast thyristor with turn-off time of as little as 65μs and current rating of 1055A, is symmetrical blocking with Vdrm/Vrrm equal to 3200V and therefore suitable for both voltage and current fed applications.

The 3.2kV Distributed Gate Thyristor offers a higher voltage rating, while retaining a fast turn-off time when compared to other parts in this package size. This new and improved design has an average current rating of 1055A at a heatsink temperature of 55°C. The improvement in performance is achieved by optimising the vertical structure in the device, to allow increased voltage without compromising the reverse recovery characteristics of the device.

The die size has bene maximised with improved distributed gate geometry, optimised for the design turn-off speed and operating frequency. The 53mm silicon die are bonded to a metal disc to provide optimum thermal performance and encapsulated in fully hermetic 47mm electrode contact diameter ceramic packages, with an industry standard overall diameter of 74mm.  Providing the correct thermal conditions are observed, with a repetitive di/dt rating of 300A/μs, the device can be used in applications with repetitive frequency up to 5kHz.

The new device has a higher voltage grade than other parts offered with this switching speed, the new device presents the option to replace two lower voltage devices operated in series to achieve a desired switching speed and operating voltage; simplifying mechanical design and reducing the number of system parts.

The full symmetrical blocking device is available in two different switching classes at two standard voltage grades, part number designations are: 3600V parts are R1045NC36L with tq 65μs and R1045NC36M with tq 70μs; 3200V parts are R1045NC32L with tq 65μs and R1045NC32M with tq 70μs.

Typical applications for this device include: induction power supplies for melting, billet heating and surface treatments, as well as resonant power supplies and pulse supplies and pulse switches for applications including high power magnets and lasers.

GD Rectifiers are IXYS UK's leading distributor for Westcode's semiconductor components. GD Rectifiers stock the complete IXYS UK range from Diodes, Thyristors and IGBTs to Heatsinks, Power Assemblies and Capacitors.

For further information on the IXYS UK Westcode product range, including the new 3.2kV Distributed Gate Thyristor, please call: 01444 243 452 or email: enquiries@gdrectifiers.co.uk (mailto:enquiries@gdrectifiers.co.uk).

Media Contact
GD Rectifiers
Sarah Bentley
01444 243 452
***@gdrectifiers.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@gdrectifiers.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:IXYS UK, GD Rectifiers, Electronic Components
Industry:Electronics
Location:Burgess Hill - West Sussex - British IOT
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GD Rectifiers PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share