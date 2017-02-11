 
Online Tutors for Australian Curriculum

 
 
t
t
MELBOURNE, Australia - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- From prep to 12, we have you covered!


Online education has gained new dimensions in today's world..TutorComp is a one stop destination for online tutoring which has already gained popularity catering to the academic needs of over 25000 students with thousands of tutors all across the globe. Our live one to one multi-Curriculum online tutoring services extensively covers Australian curriculum and provides dedicated support to students for test preparations in all levels

What We Offer?

· Video Calling and Text Chat

· Ability to record previous sessions for future reference.

· Regular Parent student feedbacks

· Shared interactive white board

· Regular Progress monitoring

· Regular interval assessment on students' progress

· Monthly Progress report on the student academic performance

· Regular Test papers

· World Class Tutors available 24 *7

Register for all the academic benefits that TutorComp brings to you!

Take a free trial session @ www.tutorcomp.com.

Email : info@tutorcomp.com

Tel:   +61 (03)  9331 5042

Mob: +61 (0) 400 598 212

TutorComp Infotech
+61400598212
info@tutorcomp.com
TutorComp Infotech
Email:***@tutorcomp.com Email Verified
Tags:Online Tutoring, Best Online Tutors
Industry:Education
Location:Melbourne - Victoria - Australia
Subject:Reports
