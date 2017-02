Online Tutors for Australian Curriculum

t

Contact

TutorComp Infotech

+61400598212

info@tutorcomp.com TutorComp Infotech+61400598212

End

--Online education has gained new dimensions in today's world..TutorComp is a one stop destination for online tutoring which has already gained popularity catering to the academic needs of over 25000 students with thousands of tutors all across the globe. Our live one to one multi-Curriculum online tutoring services extensively covers Australian curriculum and provides dedicated support to students for test preparations in all levels· Video Calling and Text Chat· Ability to record previous sessions for future reference.· Regular Parent student feedbacks· Shared interactive white board· Regular Progress monitoring· Regular interval assessment on students' progress· Monthly Progress report on the student academic performance· Regular Test papers· World Class Tutors available 24 *7Register for all the academic benefits that TutorComp brings to you!Take a free trial session @ www.tutorcomp.com Email : info@tutorcomp.comTel: +61 (03) 9331 5042Mob: +61 (0) 400 598 212