Wind Energy Conference to Feature Shermco Industries Executives

February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

IRVING, Texas - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Several Shermco Industries executives will be providing their expertise in wind project electrical systems, components and safety at the 2017 American Wind Energy Association's Operations, Maintenance and Safety Conference held from February 28 to March 1, 2017 in San Diego, California. The event is the premier conference for operators of wind farms in the US and has been growing in popularity and attendance every year since the first event over ten years ago. AWEA expects the conference to draw nearly 1000 industry operations managers, technicians, suppliers and other professionals.

Kevin Alewine, director of marketing for Shermco Industries and the chair of AWEA's Operations and Maintenance Committee, will host an industry panel discussing the reliability of pad mount transformers in wind project applications. He will also be leading committee meetings focusing on the update of the AWEA Operations and Maintenance Recommended Practices to be released in May of this year. "This is a great event for applications experts and wind project operators to share experiences and new technologies.  Since many of the same attendees have the responsibility for the safety and development of their workforce, those areas are also central to the importance of this event," said Alewine.

Paul Idziak, Shermco's vice-president of the Machine Services Division will chair a panel on   collector system high voltage cable product selection, system design, installation practices, commissioning, system operation, testing, and repair or replacement strategies. Data and case studies will be presented based on over a decade of experience.


Kyle Kirkpatrick, director of EHS, will discuss the proper implementation of a lock-out tag-out program for wind sites.  This procedure helps insure that machinery is isolated electrically during maintenance procedures.  Kirkpatrick will illustrate the methods Shermco technicians use during service calls.

For more information, visit http://www.awea.org or contact us at http://www.shermco.com

