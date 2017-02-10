 
SwiftTech Solutions Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- SwiftTech Solutions, Inc., announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named SwiftTech Solutions to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Pioneer 250 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today's fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

SwiftTech Solutions, Inc., headquartered in Lake Forest, Calif., offers Managed IT services to small and medium businesses throughout Southern California. SwiftTech's business model meets the increased need for outsourced IT departments, particularly for organizations that cannot afford to hire additional internal IT staff. SwiftTech's MSP portfolio includes 24/7 technical support, technology consulting, PC/systems maintenance, network security, remote monitoring, backup and recovery, cloud computing, and more.

"Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN's 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers' changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments."

"Our team is delighted to be recognized in the CRN 500 list again," said Joshua Ross, CEO of SwiftTech Solutions. "We're fully committed to helping our clients grow by using technology to maximize IT system uptime, increase staff efficiency, and raise overall profits. This award is a testament to the hours of hard work with these ongoing efforts."

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About SwiftTech Solutions, Inc.

SwiftTech Solutions offers comprehensive, reliable, and affordable IT services to SMB's, government agencies, and non-profit organizations. SwiftTech provides our clients with peace of mind the job will be done correctly, efficiently, and cost-effectively. We use only proven and stable methods to secure the future of our clients' integrity and security. SwiftTech Solutions is a certified partner of Dell, Microsoft, VMware, HP, Veeam, and Citrix. Learn more at http://swifttechsolutions.com.

Copyright ©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

