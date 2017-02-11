News By Tag
Shermco Executives Contribute Expertise to PowerTest Conference
International Conference on Electrical Equipment Testing Methodologies and Technologies
Ron Widup, CEO of Shermco Industries, is the conference chair of the annual event as well as the president of the trade association. "We're going to see the latest trends in technology and have many opportunities to learn from the technical experts and industry leaders," said Widup.
Jim White, director of training for Shermco, is a widely known thought leader in electrical safety. He will be presenting on several topics including guarded and unguarded equipment as well as chairing a panel addressing issues concerning electrical safety. Jim will also present a 4-hour seminar on changes to the NFPA 70E Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace, 2018 edition.
Rod Hageman, Shermco consultant, will lead an industry panel on protective relays.
Tom Sandri, Shermco's senior technical instructor, will present on substation battery maintenance and testing. Additionally, Tom will lead three 4-hour seminars titled "The Techniques and Philosophies of Testing Electrical Insulation", "Exploring Ohmic Trending of Battery Systems and Battery Capacity Testing" and "What Does a Partial Discharge Test Tell Me?"
For more information, visit http://www.powertest.org or contact info@shermco.com
ABOUT SHERMCO
Shermco Industries is the leading independent provider of safe and reliable acceptance testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair and remanufacturing of electrical equipment and power distribution systems. With service centers located throughout North America, certified technicians and engineers focus on servicing both scheduled and unexpected projects for large commercial, industrial and utility customers. Shermco, a leader in electrical safety and technical training, focuses on industrial electrical contracting, utility, wind turbine maintenance and disaster recovery services. Shermco Industries is a member in good standing with the Electrical Apparatus Service Association, American Wind Energy Association, Professional Electrical Apparatus Recyclers League, and the InterNational Electrical Testing Association. For more information about Shermco Industries, visit http://www.shermco.com
Contact
Kevin Alewine
972-793-5523
***@shermco.com
