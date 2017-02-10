Country(s)
WDTC Offers Convenient Mandatory Supervisor Training
Managers Need to Learn How to Spot Drivers' Drug, Alcohol Abuse
Employee alcohol and drug testing rules require a lot of documentation about who was tested and when. If that was not enough, businesses need to follow strict guidelines about what to do if a worker is suspected of being under the influence while on the job. To help supervisors, they are required to go through training to identify workers under the influence and what steps to take. WDTC provides this training online so your employees can be trained on their schedule.
While transportation company owners know new employees must pass a drug screen before being hired and also be part of a pool of workers who are randomly tested, some may not know what to do if on-the-job drug use is suspected. There are guidelines that must be followed before asking a worker to submit to a drug test. To help understand the rules and regulations, all managers need to attend mandatory supervisor training to understand drug and alcohol use and, if reasonable suspicion exists, to require the employee to undergo testing.
WDTC offers online training that covers the physical, behavioral, speech and performance indicators of probable alcohol misuse and drug use that supervisors must notice before requesting an employee to undergo a drug and alcohol test. The two-hour webinar means supervisors can take it onsite at your business when it fits into their schedule.
"The program covers step-by-step what supervisors need to do when they confront an employee about suspected drug use," said WDTC President Mike Bray. "The training provides reasonable suspicion testing situations so supervisors can test their new skills."
The webinar also includes information regarding the reasons for testing and what supervisors should do if an employee refuses to take a test. "The program is very real world, providing supervisors with what they need to deal with these situations in the workplace," Bray said.
Drug testing is a vital issue in the transportation industry. WDTC partners with transportation companies to provide affordable, convenient drug and alcohol testing and is an accredited certified third party administrator for drug tests. Employers can still sign up for their consortium renewals and enrollment in WDTC's drug testing programs. Visit our website at https://widrugtesting.com to learn more about mandatory supervisor training from WDTC or contact President Mike Bray at mike@widrugtesting.com for more information.
