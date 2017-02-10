News By Tag
Las Vegas law firm appoints Meredith Markwell of counsel
Prior to joining Maupin ∙ Naylor ∙ Braster, Markwell practiced in the area of commercial litigation with Nevada's largest law firm at the time, Lionel Sawyer & Collins. She received her undergraduate degree from Claremont McKenna College and her Juris Doctorate from UC Berkeley Boalt Hall School of Law.
Markwell's community service includes pro bono work for the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada's Ask-A-Lawyer program and volunteering with the Clark County Bar Association's Trial By Peer program. She was Clark County Legal Services' 2005 Pro Bono Project Award Recipient and Clark County Law Foundation's, Trial by Peers Program, 2012 Most Dedicated New Senior Attorney.
She has also been a member of the Howard McKibben Chapter of the American Inns of Court.
ABOUT MAUPIN • NAYLOR • BRASTER
Maupin • Naylor • Braster is a law firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada that was founded in 2014 as Naylor & Braster, Attorneys at Law by John Naylor and Jennifer Braster. The firm focuses on commercial litigation, construction law, appellate law and alternative dispute resolution.
