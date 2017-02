Media Redundancy Protocol (MRP) IEC 62439-2 now available in Perle IDS Industrial Switches

Media Redundancy Protocol provides network recovery times of 10ms, or better

-- Perle Systems, a global provider of secure device networking hardware, today announced support for Media Redundancy Protocol (MRP) IEC 62439-2 as a standard feature on all Industrial Managed Switches (https://www.perle.com/products/switches/industrial-managed-ethernet-switch.shtml#pro) with the PRO feature set.Ease of set-up, high-speed performance and redundant connections make Ring topology networks incredibly popular in factories, on plant floors and other Industrial Ethernet environments. However, if one node or port goes down, the entire network is affected. Therefore, the administrator must have a recovery plan in place. The failure of a single point can lead to an entire production facility being disabled.Media Redundancy Protocol (MRP) is a standards-based protocol ( IEC 62439-2 ) used to avoid single points of failure by providing a recovery time of 10ms or better.John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems comments,Learn more about how MRP works in this Perle Systems Technical note ( https://www.perle.com/ supportfiles/ mrp.shtml ).