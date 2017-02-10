New online accreditation for engineering programs enhances quality & institutional excellence

Manual and paper-based accreditation process is a thing of the past. Accreditation management solution supports continuous quality improvement of programs and courses leading to enhanced institutional effectiveness and branding.

-- Accreditation to courses and programs in colleges and universities has fulfilled the academic standards to produce graduates ready to enter the critical fields of science, computing, engineering, technology and Medicine. Graduates from academic programs validated by national or regional accredited agencies worldwide have a solid educational foundation and are capable of leading the way in innovation, creativity and emerging technologies. Millions of graduates have received degrees from accredited programs each year.One of the key differentiators of an institution for change is its ability to integrate technology into the accreditation process and take a huge leap forward towards continuous improvement. Manual accreditation system is heavily dependent on individuals and puts pressure on the faculty members to evaluate continuously and ensure compliance to standards.The most valuable benefit of technology-enabled accreditation being the unique opportunity to build upon the institution-wide momentum for institutional effectiveness with an automated process for continuous quality improvement of programs and courses leading to enhanced institutional effectiveness.Creatrix Campus provides powerful assessment tools to enable the system to automatically calculate course attainment. Colleges can substantially reduce faculty workload on NBA processing by 20-40 percent. Moreover, accreditation management system from Creatrix Campus makes student learning outcomes, teaching methods and assessments, curriculum development and closing the gaps has become quick and easy. Implementing Creatrix Campus ensures continuous quality improvement of programs and courses leading to enhanced branding of the institution.Creatrix Campus is a flagship product of Anubavam LLC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with branches across South Africa, UAE and India. With their innovative approach to education, Creatrix Campus platform helps small, medium and large sized colleges and higher education institutions to better align their core academic and administrative processes with technology, and help plan, implement, manage and maintain their IT infrastructure, leading to enhanced learning outcomes and ability to compete in today's market.For more information about higher education products, please visitSriram S+1 210 417 4073sriram@anubavam.com7801 Broadway Ste 205San Antonio, Texas - 78209United States