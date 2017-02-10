News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New online accreditation for engineering programs enhances quality & institutional excellence
Manual and paper-based accreditation process is a thing of the past. Accreditation management solution supports continuous quality improvement of programs and courses leading to enhanced institutional effectiveness and branding.
One of the key differentiators of an institution for change is its ability to integrate technology into the accreditation process and take a huge leap forward towards continuous improvement. Manual accreditation system is heavily dependent on individuals and puts pressure on the faculty members to evaluate continuously and ensure compliance to standards.
The most valuable benefit of technology-enabled accreditation being the unique opportunity to build upon the institution-
Creatrix Campus provides powerful assessment tools to enable the system to automatically calculate course attainment. Colleges can substantially reduce faculty workload on NBA processing by 20-40 percent. Moreover, accreditation management system from Creatrix Campus makes student learning outcomes, teaching methods and assessments, curriculum development and closing the gaps has become quick and easy. Implementing Creatrix Campus ensures continuous quality improvement of programs and courses leading to enhanced branding of the institution.
About Creatrix Campus
Creatrix Campus is a flagship product of Anubavam LLC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with branches across South Africa, UAE and India. With their innovative approach to education, Creatrix Campus platform helps small, medium and large sized colleges and higher education institutions to better align their core academic and administrative processes with technology, and help plan, implement, manage and maintain their IT infrastructure, leading to enhanced learning outcomes and ability to compete in today's market.
For more information about higher education products, please visit
http://www.creatrixcampus.com/
http://www.creatrixcampus.com/
Contact
Sriram S
+1 210 417 4073
sriram@anubavam.com
7801 Broadway Ste 205
San Antonio, Texas - 78209
United States
Media Contact
Sriram S.
2104174073
sriram@anubavam.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse