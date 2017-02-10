News By Tag
New Release: Mother to Son by Latorial Faison
American Hip Hop artist, Nas, penned the lyrics, "If I ruled the world, I'd free all my sons." Poet and author, Latorial Faison, attempts to do just that in this passionately resounding collection of her most prolific poems to date.
Faison paints a lyrical picture that the urgency is still now. These 40 poems render a glimpse into the tumultuous life experiences that have caused this poet to evolve. Readers will gain a sense of those primary, yet pivotal moments that often become the very foundations on which we stand.
Recalling the words, ideas, and the spirits of literary icons, such as Langston Hughes, James Baldwin, Lucille Clifton, Maya Angelou, and Amiri Baraka, Faison rhythmically galvanizes readers to hope, to resilience, to faith, to achievement, to sankofa. Mother to Son is a march on humanity, a poetic protest, a profoundly lyrical plea, a storytelling that draws us all to the intersection of race, gender, and politics in America.
Mothers, sons, and daring readers the world over-- all will find the boldness and passion with which Faison pens this analysis of life as she's experienced it both moving and stirring. This book is complete with wisdom and a very rich heritage of the contributions and the legacy Africans have created in America. It sings freedom song after freedom song to a tune that readers are sure to both embrace and lift their voices. This is a collection you need to own; it's uplifting and ushers readers into a renewed or continued sense of purpose, responsibility, and self-worth.
