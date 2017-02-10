 
News By Tag
* History Women Poetry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fairfax
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

New Release: Mother to Son by Latorial Faison

American Hip Hop artist, Nas, penned the lyrics, "If I ruled the world, I'd free all my sons." Poet and author, Latorial Faison, attempts to do just that in this passionately resounding collection of her most prolific poems to date.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
History Women Poetry

Industry:
Books

Location:
Fairfax - Virginia - US

FAIRFAX, Va. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- With Mother to Son, Faison reminds all, especially her own sons to whom the book is dedicated, why we must rise above our greatest tragedies, our deepest pains. We can't give up this fight that is so increasingly laced with inner conflict, foundational challenges, systemic racism, social injustice, and inequality; we must stand up, rise up, and realize every possibility.

Faison paints a lyrical picture that the urgency is still now. These 40 poems render a glimpse into the tumultuous life experiences that have caused this poet to evolve. Readers will gain a sense of those primary, yet pivotal moments that often become the very foundations on which we stand.

Recalling the words, ideas, and the spirits of literary icons, such as Langston Hughes, James Baldwin, Lucille Clifton, Maya Angelou, and Amiri Baraka, Faison rhythmically galvanizes readers to hope, to resilience, to faith, to achievement, to sankofa. Mother to Son is a march on humanity, a poetic protest, a profoundly lyrical plea, a storytelling that draws us all to the intersection of race, gender, and politics in America.

Mothers, sons, and daring readers the world over-- all will find the boldness and passion with which Faison pens this analysis of life as she's experienced it both moving and stirring. This book is complete with wisdom and a very rich heritage of the contributions and the legacy Africans have created in America. It sings freedom song after freedom song to a tune that readers are sure to both embrace and lift their voices. This is a collection you need to own; it's uplifting and ushers readers into a renewed or continued sense of purpose, responsibility, and self-worth.

WEBSITE: http://www.latorialfaison.com

FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/latorialfaison

TWITTER:  http://www.twitter.com/latorialfaison

LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/latorialfaison

Media Contact
Cross Keys Press for Latorial Faison
crosskeyspress@aol.com
End
Source:Cross Keys Press
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Latorial Faison, Poet & Author PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share