Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

New Business Opportunities at SZI Technologies – Exploring New Domains in Oceania

 
 
KOLKATA, India - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- SZI Technologies Pvt Ltd has is all set to explore new work opportunities all across Australia and New Zealand. The company, headquartered in Kolkata, India is now all set to target businesses all across Oceania and let business to grow and flourish in the most effective way. It is one of the premier digital marketing and web development companies which also provide B2B business operations for global clients.

The company has been providing a wide array of services which include online reputation management (ORM), digital marketing, social media marketing (SMM), social media optimization (SMO), search engine optimization (SEO), pay per click (PPC), responsive web development, mobile app development, telecommunication and BPM/BPO services. "We are now targeting customers all across Oceania as we feel they lack ample online exposure", said one of the key business development managers of SZI Technologies while speaking about their new venture.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnoAtp77LUo



Since the company is intending to expand, it has already started hiring candidates who can fit to support their valued clients by providing the most unparalleled services thus helping them to get proper online exposure. The company's highly efficient and experienced professionals work as a team to complete every project on time. "Our main focus is to deliver every project on time without missing turn around time", said Sayed Zafar Imam, the owner and managing director of the company while addressing at a business summit held last week. As per him, the management is looking for pool of talents who can go beyond their expertise in providing the best services in every domain.

SZI Technologies Pvt Ltd  is a multifaceted company which has it's headquarter in Kolkata, India. The company (( https://www.zaubacorp.com/company/SZI-TECHNOLOGIES-PRIVAT... ))has a branch office in USA. It is an ISO 9001:2008 certified and PCI compliant company.  The company's highly talented staffs are known to blend creativity with smart ideas to provide end-to-end industry leading solutions to boost its clients' business to a certain level. Visit company website for further information about services and business packages.

Avik Nath
***@szitechnologies.com
Click to Share