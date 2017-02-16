News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Business Opportunities at SZI Technologies – Exploring New Domains in Oceania
The company has been providing a wide array of services which include online reputation management (ORM), digital marketing, social media marketing (SMM), social media optimization (SMO), search engine optimization (SEO), pay per click (PPC), responsive web development, mobile app development, telecommunication and BPM/BPO services. "We are now targeting customers all across Oceania as we feel they lack ample online exposure", said one of the key business development managers of SZI Technologies while speaking about their new venture.
https://www.youtube.com/
Since the company is intending to expand, it has already started hiring candidates who can fit to support their valued clients by providing the most unparalleled services thus helping them to get proper online exposure. The company's highly efficient and experienced professionals work as a team to complete every project on time. "Our main focus is to deliver every project on time without missing turn around time", said Sayed Zafar Imam, the owner and managing director of the company while addressing at a business summit held last week. As per him, the management is looking for pool of talents who can go beyond their expertise in providing the best services in every domain.
SZI Technologies Pvt Ltd is a multifaceted company which has it's headquarter in Kolkata, India. The company (( https://www.zaubacorp.com/
Media Contact
Avik Nath
***@szitechnologies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 16, 2017