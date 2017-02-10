News By Tag
Ampac is going to Launch PLC Controller APP
PLC Controller with Remote Monitoring: Ampac is launching soon an IOS App to control the Water System. User can install this App in computer system or in Phone and control water system from anywhere.
Ampac's PLC controller is an advanced device manufactured by Siemens. It has an Ethernet port which when connected to a router will allow communications via WLAN or over the internet. It gets a web server integrated allowing the users to log in with their smartphone or computer. The users can make its use to run the water system, check status and download logged data stored in an SD card in the controller. With this new app, Ampac USA has made it possible for the industries to keep a check on their reverse osmosis water purification systems. The app has a 6 line LCD display which will help to remotely check the flow rates, pressures, recovery percentage, salt rejection, or water pH level.
Untreated water can result in a lot of health issues, so Ampac USA has been working from around 35 years to provide relief to millions of people worried about finding a solution to the problems caused by water impurities. Their experienced engineers are highly efficient in delivering the desired results. With their highly skilled and productive team, Ampac USA has been able to solve water treatment and purification problems. Their products are designed with a view to providing with purified and drinkable water whenever needed.
Ampac USA manufactures reverse osmosis systems with a capacity to produce water starting from 1,500 GPD to 100,000 GPD. Reverse osmosis is achieved by applying high pressure to seawater to counteract osmotic flow. This way, the seawater is forced to pass through a semi-permeable membrane, where all the salts or other dissolved solids are removed and fresh water is sent to the other side of the membrane.
The RO water treatment systems are available for both domestic and industrial use. They manufacture advanced reverse osmosis water treatment systems, delivering waste water treatment, brackish water, and seawater desalination solutions globally.
Contact Ampac USA at http://www.ampac1.com for water treatment solutions for offshore platforms and ships. Ampac USA provides many water treatment machines with the latest Technology, Which consumes low electricity & portable also.
