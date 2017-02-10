Country(s)
Evolve IP and Nimble Storage Partner to Bring HIPAA-Compliant / HITRUST-Audited Cloud Services to Healthcare Organizations across the United States
Partnership allows an easy way to deploy on-premises Nimble Storage flash arrays supported by robust cloud infrastructure for hybrid cloud, backup, and disaster recovery solutions
WAYNE, Pa. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP, The Cloud Services Company™, today announced a partnership with Nimble Storage that provides healthcare organizations with an easy way to deploy on-premises Nimble Storage flash arrays, supported by HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST-audited hybrid cloud, cloud backup, and disaster recovery solutions from Evolve IP. The partnership also allows Nimble Storage healthcare customers across the United States to take advantage of Evolve IP's HIPAA and PCI-compliant cloud communications services, which offer encrypted IP phone systems and hosted call centers.
Evolve IP's custom-built cloud infrastructure leverages unique technologies and a cloud architecture that provides additional levels of back-up and security, as well as third-party integrations for additional recovery capabilities. Healthcare customers taking advantage of the partnership are able to leverage a Nimble-centric hybrid cloud environment where protected health information (PHI) can be securely and seamlessly moved between on-premises infrastructure and the cloud.
Secure Nimble-to-Nimble replication – from customers' on-premises Nimble Storage flash arrays to Evolve IP's cloud-based Nimble flash arrays – offers volume-level replication, which allows seamless migration of production workloads and powerful backup and recovery capabilities in the cloud. This allows customers to move services to the cloud or strengthen their business continuity plans without the need to invest in additional on-premises storage arrays. The Evolve IP cloud protects confidential healthcare data both in transit and at rest providing a HITRUST-audited, HIPAA-compliant environment in which to maintain and manage IT infrastructure. Additionally, the service provides continual data snapshots every 15 minutes with on-premises information backed up to Evolve IP's geographically diverse, Tier IV data centers.
A key business driver for this partnership is that healthcare organizations' demand for secure, HIPAA-compliant cloud services is at an all-time high. In fact, a recent Evolve IP survey of over 180 healthcare executives and IT leaders revealed that more than 80% of firms plan to move new or additional services to the cloud within the next three years. Meanwhile, fewer than four in 10 firms noted they had implemented a cloud solution on their own versus using a third party provider. The Evolve IP / Nimble Storage partnership addresses these challenges by simplifying cloud adoption and enabling healthcare customers to:
• Adopt a Hybrid Cloud Strategy at Their Own Pace – Customers can easily and securely replicate storage blocks allowing them to move production workloads, backups, servers, and applications to the cloud without the need to completely plan, construct, test, and migrate to a new environment.
• Flexibly Manage Infrastructure – Workloads and replicated data can be seamlessly moved to the cloud or pulled back on premises providing on-demand flexibility to optimize environments to meet business objectives. Resources are delivered in a consumption-
• Implement Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) – Beyond simply creating a backup, full disaster recovery as a service provides guaranteed RTO and RPO timeframes. In the event of an on-premises interruption or security breach, the hosted Evolve IP environment can rapidly be engaged as a failover location and ensure business continuity.
• Access a Suite of PHI-Secure Services – From Desktop as a Service (DaaS), to cloud-based phone systems, and call centers solutions, clients can choose from an unmatched selection of HIPAA-compliant cloud services to facilitate their growth.
"Healthcare organizations are in the midst of a massive IT transformation to capitalize on the benefits of cloud-based services," noted David M. McCrystal, Healthcare Program Manager, for Evolve IP. "One of the largest needs is for hybrid scenarios where on-premises servers have a secure, offsite environment for running critical applications and performing backup and recovery. Our customers can easily and securely leverage our HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST-audited cloud for both cloud computing and cloud communication needs."
"Evolve IP's dedication to the unique demands of the healthcare industry and their relationships with the top agents and resellers in the United States make this partnership an ideal fit for Nimble," said Gavin Cohen, Vice President of Product and Solutions Marketing, Nimble Storage. "We are seeing an increase in healthcare IT leaders seeking hosted environments for hybrid cloud, secure backups, and business continuity assurance. Evolve IP's Nimble-to-Nimble capability provides a robust, nationwide platform to support our customers' need to ensure security and compliance as well as rock-solid uptime."
Together, the companies plan to expand on the success Evolve IP has had already had using Nimble Storage flash arrays for replication in the delivery of their managed virtual private cloud hosting solutions. In addition, Nimble Storage customers will benefit from Evolve IP's experience providing cloud services to more than 200 diverse healthcare industry organizations across the country. This experience has already proven critical to healthcare companies in response to the growing problem of ransomware, denial-of-service attacks, and other cyber-threats.
One of the nation's fastest growing cloud companies, Evolve IP provides cloud services in virtually every industry including: healthcare, legal, insurance, banking, technology, travel, veterinary medicine, and retail - and to some of the world's most recognizable brands. The company's Evolve IP OneCloudTM solution allows organizations to migrate multiple cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: virtual data centers / servers, IP phone systems / unified communications, disaster recovery as a service, desktop services and hosted contact centers.
ABOUT EVOLVE IP
Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including virtual servers, virtual desktops, disaster recovery, unified communications, contact centers and more are deployed globally by more than 130,000 corporate users. Visit www.EvolveIP.net for more information.
