Audyssey Audio Technology Integrated in Toshiba's dynabook Notebook Computers

 
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Audyssey (http://www.audyssey.com), the leading innovator in audio solutions for the consumer electronics market, today announced that the company's technologies are being used by Toshiba Client Solutions, Co., Ltd. (Toshiba) to improve audio performance in its latest generation of dynabook notebook computers. Audyssey's audio technologies are presently integrated in the dynabook T75 & T85 models sold in Japan, and the T45 & T55 models that will be sold in Japan at the end of February 2017, with the possibility of extending into new product lines.

"Audyssey's technologies increased the bass while keeping the sound natural, realized distortion-less clear sound and provided a realistic experience through spatial sound enhancement," said Gen Watanabe, Toshiba's Senior Manager of Client Product Department, Global Product Management Division. "The company's acoustical engineers worked closely with our design team to customize their software solution that efficiently maximizes hardware output, enabling us to deliver a premium listening experience."

The home entertainment paradigm is rapidly evolving, as a growing number of people rely on their computers as a primary source of media consumption. This holds especially true in smaller apartments where many rely on their computers as their primary device for watching videos and listening to music. As computer manufacturers strive to make notebooks smaller and lighter, audio performance often suffers as a result. Audyssey's audio technologies make it possible to overcome these physical constraints and perfect the audio performance.

"Speakers integrated in notebook computers occupy valuable real estate inside the enclosure, and performance often suffers due to speaker placement, resonance of nearby materials and reflections as sound travels from inside the computer to the user's ears," said Chris Kyriakakis, Audyssey's Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "Our technology makes it possible to measure and account for all of these variables and more, ensuring the manufacturer can maximize output of the speakers and deliver the best possible listening experience."

For more than a decade, Audyssey has been improving audio performance in headphones, computers, mobile devices, home speakers, televisions, IMAX movie theaters and premium automobiles. The company works closely with manufacturers to understand and overcome design characteristics that would otherwise compromise audio output.

Hardware manufacturers interested in licensing Audyssey's technologies can request additional information by visiting http://www.audyssey.com/partnerships.

About Audyssey

Established in 2004 by a team of audio signal processing researchers from the University of Southern California, Audyssey is the industry leader in research-based technologies for voice and sound. Audyssey's award-winning IP drives innovative solutions for far field voice recognition as well as consumer and professional audio. From home automation and mobile devices to home audio and infotainment, Audyssey enables today's leading brands to deliver enhanced voice recognition and incredible sound. For more information, visit http://www.audyssey.com.

Contact
John Snedigar
***@faultlinecomms.com
Source:Audyssey
