Philly's Legendary Dondi Releases New Album "Imagine That" On Melldon Music
Amazingly soulful artist delivers delightful chops with his new contribution to the R&B charts
During the holiday season of 2016, the first single "Enough for Two" became available to the public, and the album is currently enjoying a #2 spot on Reverbnation's highly-gleaned R&B offerings. True R&B lovers will be excited to sample this creation just in time for Valentine's Day, when sensual and soulful tunes really purvey their purpose. The music that reviewers have cited as "Pure Magic" is a powerful way of providing listeners the vehicle to kindle their romantic instincts.
Rich and mellow bass lines accompany drums that are amazingly jazz-like on the album, and are reminiscent of masters such as Buddy Rich and Art Blakely. Dondi is a master of performance, and knows exactly what his finished product should sound like, but when performing live he trusts the production to his music director and band mate Mark Julian Teague. In an environment where mainstream rap has predominantly focused on the negative, Dondi's songs are a throwback to not only a simpler time, but the essence of building relationships upon the foundations of deep desire and respect.
"On the track 'Imagine that', I hear much more than the common comparisons to Luther Vandross and Marvin Gaye; I can envision Dondi cruising down Ben Franklin Parkway really drinking in and evoking the charm of the city. These are warm and visceral distinctively Eastern sounds that could never be conjured up in the breadbasket or out West", writes seasoned music blogger Jon Weirman.
Dondi's blend of music is undeniably old-school, and has drawn comparisons to R&B greats such as Sam Cooke and Al Green. "Give Me Your Love" was recognized with open arms by Top 40 listeners on the FMQB Hot AC/Top 40 chart, and many raved about his profound ability to woo tender ears from the City of Brotherly Love right on up to the radiant rooms of the White House itself.
About Dondi
This front man for the Philadelphia horn-ensemble "Jelly Roll" has long known that he has the chops to make it as a solo artist, and feels that the present is the time for him to embark on that journey. The best in every artist is brought out when they know how they hear things, and Dondi has the ability to hear everything as if it were a formal affair with candlelight and flowers afterwards. Recruited at the age of 8 to sing with the world famous boys choir of the Philadelphia Music Academy, he experienced the thrill of traveling abroad to Europe. With the wisdom of the world and fondness of local joints such as The Little Lion and The Revolution House etched in his persona, Dondi is poised to make this year the recipient of his heaviest achievements.
Website: http://www.alldondi.com/
CD Baby: https://www.cdbaby.com/
