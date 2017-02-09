News By Tag
3W Infra Exceeds 4,000 Dedicated Servers Under Management, Adds 1,000 Servers in Just 6 Months
Although quite a young company, 3W Infra has been able to show significant growth in the second half of 2016. Founded in 2014 by some hosting industry veterans with a history of working at the world's largest hosting brands, 3W Infra has managed to grow its dedicated servers under management by more than 30 percent to 4,000 dedicated servers in total now.
IT Channel Approach
3W Infra's secret? Roy Premchand, Managing Director of 3W Infra, states that the company's 'pure-play' IaaS hosting approach, its high-volume transit-only network with global reach (already exceeding 160 Gbps of available bandwidth), and 3W Infra's ability to deliver highly customized IT infrastructures are among the main reasons for 3W Infra's success in growing at such a fast pace.
"3W Infra's pure-play IaaS approach implies that we're not doing cloud ourselves, for example, although our enterprise-grade engineering services do 'enable' systems integrators, hosting providers and cloud services providers alike when implementing their state-of-the-
Global, Transit-Only Network
3W Infra's jump-start growth would also be triggered by their IP Transit proposition including a proprietary, high-volume global network, according to 3W Infra's managing director.
"While quite some IaaS hosting companies in the market offer their clients peering-based network services, we've strategically chosen to offer our customers a multi-carrier, transit-only network," added Mr. Premchand. "In contrast to peering-based networks, this transit-only global infrastructure enables us to provide customers with a reliable, 99,999% network uptime guarantee for all colocation and dedicated servers offerings. For cloud providers, broadcasting companies and enterprises this can be a distinguishing feature catering to their demanding uptime needs."
Energy-Efficiency, Scalability
3W Infra's 4,000 dedicated servers (https://ccc.3winfra.com/
3W Infra has ample data center space available in Amsterdam for its colocation (https://ccc.3winfra.com/
Remote Hands in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London
The announcement follows the news that 3W Infra launched its data center neutral Remote Hands engineering services (https://ccc.3winfra.com/
"The Remote Hands engineering service delivered by experienced and certified engineers is just one example of our highly customized approach," added Premchand. "In terms of margins and manageability, it might be better to just sell colocation, dedicated servers and IP transit solutions (https://ccc.3winfra.com/
About 3W Infra
Founded in 2014 by some Internet and hosting industry veterans, 3W Infra is a 'pure-play' Infrastructure-
As a fast-growing company aiming for sustainable growth, 3W Infra serves a dynamic array of different customer types with a variety of needs. The company has a significant amount of colocation customers and 4,000 dedicated servers under management, while its global network now exceeds 160 Gigabit/sec (Gbps) of available bandwidth. 3W Infra's customer base includes some of the largest Internet, broadcasting and cloud services companies in Europe and beyond.
To learn more about 3W Infra, visit: www.3winfra.com
Media contacts
3W Infra
pr@3winfra.com
+31 20 894 33 44
Contact
3W Infra
Roy Premchand, Managing Director
+31 20 894 33 44
***@3winfra.com
