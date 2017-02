3W Infra Exceeds 4,000 Dedicated Servers Under Management, Adds 1,000 Servers in Just 6 Months

Contact

--Although quite a young company, 3W Infra has been able to show significant growth in the second half of 2016. Founded in 2014 by some hosting industry veterans with a history of working at the world's largest hosting brands, 3W Infra has managed to grow its dedicated servers under management by more than 30 percent to 4,000 dedicated servers in total now.3W Infra's secret?, states that the company's 'pure-play' IaaS hosting approach, its high-volume transit-only network with global reach (already exceeding 160 Gbps of available bandwidth), and 3W Infra's ability to deliver highly customized IT infrastructures are among the main reasons for 3W Infra's success in growing at such a fast pace."3W Infra's pure-play IaaS approach implies that we're not doing cloud ourselves, for example, although our enterprise-grade engineering services do 'enable' systems integrators, hosting providers and cloud services providers alike when implementing their state-of-the-art cloud infrastructures,"said Roy Premchand. "It's for sure that this IT Channel-focused approach influences our growth rate, as it creates a flywheel effect when it comes to adding dedicated servers in our racks. For our IaaS hosting customers, it's very clear that we don't touch their cloud services accounts because we don't deliver cloud ourselves. We only facilitate them when implementing the hosting infrastructure underneath."3W Infra's jump-start growth would also be triggered by their IP Transit proposition including a proprietary, high-volume global network, according to 3W Infra's managing director."While quite some IaaS hosting companies in the market offer their clients peering-based network services, we've strategically chosen to offer our customers a multi-carrier, transit-only network," added Mr. Premchand. "In contrast to peering-based networks, this transit-only global infrastructure enables us to provide customers with a reliable, 99,999% network uptime guarantee for all colocation and dedicated servers offerings. For cloud providers, broadcasting companies and enterprises this can be a distinguishing feature catering to their demanding uptime needs."3W Infra's https://ccc.3winfra.com/ dedicated-servers.php ) are housed in the company's built-to-suit data center located at Switch Datacenters' Amsterdam premises, Switch AMS1. This data center complex with Tier 4 specifications is meeting enterprise-grade standards and high-density requirements while designed for high energy-efficiency and sustainability. It features an in-house engineered and patented cooling system, resulting in a calculated pPUE of 1,04 - which is extremely energy-efficient.3W Infra has ample data center space available in Amsterdam for its colocation ( https://ccc.3winfra.com/ colocation.php ) and dedicated server customers. "The significant growth potential in our data center and network infrastructure is important, as it provides broadcasting customers, enterprises and cloud providers the opportunity to easily expand their IaaS environments and support business growth," added Mr. Premchand. "Especially for those kind of customers scalability is important, as the flexibility provides them the ability to address peaks in network and server requirements as it comes."The announcement follows the news that 3W Infra launched its data center neutral Remote Hands engineering services (https://ccc.3winfra.com/pr.php) on the world's main Internet hubs, in Amsterdam, Frankfurt and London. This new managed service from 3W Infra's engineering department is aimed at cloud providers, managed hosting providers, systems integrators, enterprises and broadcasting companies in need of 'remote hands' onsite, whether their data centers are located in Amsterdam, London or Frankfurt."The Remote Hands engineering service delivered by experienced and certified engineers is just one example of our highly customized approach," added Premchand. "In terms of margins and manageability, it might be better to just sell colocation, dedicated servers and IP transit solutions (https://ccc.3winfra.com/iptransit.php), but it completely fits 3W Infra's philosophy of taking its IaaS managed services to the next level. We want to make a real difference when it comes to meeting customer demand. The launch of 3W Infra's Remote Hands service is the formalized result of customers' requests for professional engineering assistance in the Amsterdam, London and Frankfurt data center areas."-----------------Founded in 2014 by some Internet and hosting industry veterans, 3W Infra is a 'pure-play' Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) hosting provider headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The company's enterprise-grade hosting solutions - tailored to the specific needs of each customer - are engineered for scalability and cost-efficiency, with cloud-enabling services including colocation, dedicated servers, IP Transit, and high-level customer support. These solutions come with 3WInfra's Remote Hands engineering services (https://ccc.3winfra.com/remote-hands.php)at the world's main Internet hubs in Amsterdam, Frankfurt and London.As a fast-growing company aiming for sustainable growth, 3W Infra serves a dynamic array of different customer types with a variety of needs. The company has a significant amount of colocation customers and 4,000 dedicated servers under management, while its global network now exceeds 160 Gigabit/sec (Gbps) of available bandwidth. 3W Infra's customer base includes some of the largest Internet, broadcasting and cloud services companies in Europe and beyond.To learn more about 3W Infra, visit: www.3winfra.com-----------------pr@3winfra.com+31 20 894 33 44