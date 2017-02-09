 
Fire and Axes Announces Ther Newest Design

 
 
CINCINNATI - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- FireandAxes.com, the leader in American Firefighter collectables and clothing, announces our newest design. Fir Na Tine, Men of Fire

In the early years of our country Irish immigrants couldn't find work. The only jobs were dirty and dangerous and unwanted jobs. Many of these folks chose to be firefighters. From Shamrocks to green rivers on St. Patrick's Day, the color green runs deep in the fire service of today. Fir Na Tine, "Men of Fire". We all fight the same fight, Irish heritage or not, All American Firefighters have a little green running through their veins.

This newest design, Fir Na Tine, is dedicated to those original hard core Irish brothers of old.

All products at FireandAxes.com must pass rigorous inspections before leaving our facility. Ensuring the best possible product for our customers. We welcome you to FireandAxes.com, browse our site. Contact us at hq@fireandaxes.com with any questions you may have.

FireandAxes.com offers everything from shirts and apparel to signs and collectables. All designed with the hard working American Firefighter in mind. We also offer loads of items that are customizable, 1 to 100 we have you covered. Already have your own design, we can print that our help you design a new one.

https://fireandaxes.com/product-tag/fir-na-tine/
End
Source:
Email:***@fireandaxes.com
Tags:Fir Na Tine, #fireandaxes
Industry:Apparel
Location:Cincinnati - Ohio - United States
Subject:Products
