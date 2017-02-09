 
2016 RSM Classic Supports Communities with $2.2 Million Donation

Grand total of more than $7 million raised for charity over tournament's seven years
 
 
CHICAGO - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the nation's leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, and title sponsor of The RSM Classic, an official PGA TOUR event hosted by the Davis Love Foundation – is proud to announce that the seventh annual RSM Classic (Nov. 14 – 21, 2016) raised $2.2 million for children- and family-focused charitable organizations. This brings the grand total raised through the tournament since its inception in 2010 to more than $7 million.

"RSM and the game of golf share many of the same core values, including respect, integrity, teamwork, excellence and stewardship," said Joe Adams, managing partner and CEO with RSM US LLP. "It has been our honor to host The RSM Classic for the past seven years, and to support the local Sea Island community, as well as communities across the country where our employees live and work. The philanthropic aspect of the game of golf truly resonates with our employees, who take their role as community stewards seriously."

Of the $2.2 million raised through the 2016 tournament, nearly $1.5 million was raised through Birdies Fore Love, the tournament's giving platform. Of that amount, nearly $970,000 was raised by RSM employees and clients, and another $460,000 was donated by the RSM US Foundation (http://rsmus.com/who-we-are/corporate-responsibility/rsm-...).

"We are thrilled to continuously grow our philanthropic efforts across the country, and The RSM Classic allows us a national and international platform to do that," said Doug Opheim, chief financial officer with RSM US LLP, and chairman of the RSM US Foundation. "The RSM Classic and Birdies Fore Love provide our employees, clients and friends with opportunities to support charitable organizations nationwide, and we are proud to support their efforts with matching donations from The RSM US Foundation."

Charitable contributions raised through The RSM Classic (http://www.rsmclassic.com/) are distributed by the Davis Love Foundation (DLF), which was established in 2005 by professional golfer and Team RSM Member Davis Love III and his wife Robin. The DLF contributes to the wellbeing and progress of society by supporting both national and community-based programs that focus on children and families. Its mission is to help build a better future for families and children who are at risk of poor educational economic, social and health outcomes.

"The Davis Love III Foundation is committed to positively impacting children and family charities through the dollars raised by The RSM Classic," said Davis Love III, 21-time winner of the PGA TOUR, Member of Team RSM and Captain of the winning 2016 U.S. Ryder Cup team. "It is our privilege to continue the PGA TOUR's tradition of charitable giving. The RSM Classic is the largest fundraiser of our Foundation, and we couldn't be more excited about the dollars raised this past year."

The 2017 RSM Classic is scheduled for Nov. 13 – 19, 2017 at Sea Island.

About The RSM Classic
The RSM Classic is an Official PGA TOUR Event hosted by professional golfer and 2017 Hall of Fame inductee, Davis Love III. The 2017 tournament will be held Nov. 13-19 at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simon's Island in Georgia's Golden Isles. The Davis Love Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization , manages and operates the tournament, and has donated more than $7 million to charities that support children and families in need. For more information about The RSM Classic and the Davis Love Foundation visit rsmclassic.com.

About RSM US LLP
RSM US LLP is the leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, with 9,000 people in 90 offices nationwide. It is a licensed CPA firm and the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in over 120 countries.  RSM uses its deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of clients to help them succeed. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

