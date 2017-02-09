 
Author Of "The Sister Accord: 51 Ways To Love Your Sister" To Host New York City Tea Party Feb 25

Sonia Jackson Myles Inspires Women to Become Great Leaders through Great Relationships with Other Women
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Sonia Jackson Myles, Founder & CEO of The Sister Accord Foundation, is determined to make a difference in the lives of girls and women around the world.  As the founder of a movement that is focused on positive, supportive relationships among both groups, she knows if we can show our youth how to establish meaningful relationships with each other, we can stop the violence (self-inflicted or otherwise) that is plaguing our communities, states, nation and the globe.

Jackson Myles shared, "I want girls and women to understand that there are infinite possibilities for their lives.  They have the power to design their destiny, pursue their passion and walk in their purpose.  When they are focused on these truths, they are more likely to feel good about themselves and each other."

With the launch of "The Sister Accord:  51 Ways To LOVE Your Sister" book, Jackson Myles has started what she calls "The Revolution of LOVE."

13 Sister Accord Tea Parties have been held in cities across the United States to date.  The return on investment has been significant.  Girls and women have shared that their lives and relationships have been transformed as a result of their attendance at these events.  Increased Confidence, Improved Integrity, Relationships and Success at school and work are just some of the outcomes shared by Sister Accord Mentees and Mentors.


High school students and their adult women mentors will experience a day of fun, learning, and leadership skills building. Jackson Myles believes they will learn the importance of Sisterhood and how essential it is in being a great leader.

"We are so pleased to announce our new partner, Hilton Worldwide," said Jackson Myles. "This is a dream come true for me. Hilton properties across the country have supported my vision from the very beginning.  It is wonderful to now have a corporate relationship with them."

Andrea Richardson, Director of Multicultural and Diversity Marketing at Hilton, said, "Providing spaces and places where women and girls can comfortably and gleefully share their goals, dreams, and aspirations with each other is one thing Hilton prides itself on. It is our mission to create environments of inclusivity, whether at our properties or within our corporate walls, where teamwork is encouraged and individual dreams become reality, in turn, helping build the next generation of female leaders."

"I am on a mission to have one billion girls and women live the principles of The Sister Accord," said Jackson Myles.  "I have seen the long-lasting, negative impact of "mean girl" behavior.   Mean girls grow up to be mean women, if there is no intervention.  I'm focused on helping girls and women understand that it begins with them.  If you love yourself, you will be able to give that love to others, and will see them as an extension of yourself.  This will lead to a mindset of being willing to do anything you can to help and serve your sisters.  'Great Leaders Have Great Relationships™'!"

More Details:

WHO: Sonia Jackson Myles, Author of "The Sister Accord:  51 Ways To LOVE Your Sister" (www.thesisteraccord.com)
WHAT: The Sister Accord Leadership Enrichment Tea Party,  Brooklyn, NY

WHEN: Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
WHERE: Hilton Brooklyn New York, 140 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY  11201

For inquiries, please call: (310) 402-4039 or visit: http://www.thesisteraccord.com

Sonia Jackson Myles, President & CEO of The Sister Accord, LLC is a highly sought after branding coach, consultant, author, inspirational speaker and workshop facilitator who specializes in purpose-centered personal & professional coaching.   Her mantra is "There is always a seat at the table for excellence; focus on being excellent."

