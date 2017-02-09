News By Tag
4th Annual Indian River Nautical Flea Market and Seafood Festival Set to Sail into Vero April 1-2
This year's festival will have a true local focus featuring local bands, local craft beers and support for local charities.
Bargain hunters looking for deals can visit marine booths as vendor's exhibit and sell their nautical and marine related merchandise and services during the two day festival. The nautical flea market will have antique collectibles and maps, marine artifacts, rods, reels, lures and lines, boating apparel, taxidermy, diving equipment, and much more. Come by for some super discounts on liquidation, closeouts, new, and used boating and fishing supplies.
One of the highlights to this year's event is the Marine and Wildlife Art Festival and Craft Show. Marine, wildlife and nature artists and craftsmen will be exhibiting and selling their work. Photography, acrylic and oil paintings, serigraphy, watercolor, jewelry, clothing, pottery, woodcarving, quilting, metalwork, leatherworkers and furniture will be exhibited and sold.
Live local bands will play during the festival, as patrons crunch into healthy seafood to remind themselves of their love for the sea.
Visit the Indian River Nautical Flea Market and Seafood Festival website http://www.FLNauticalFleaMarket.com for more information, discount tickets, vendor applications, special hotel rates and specific driving directions. Contact Under the Sun Promotions, Inc. at 954-205-7813, FAX: 561-395-5389.
Follow Indian River Nautical Flea Market and Seafood Festival on Facebook for up-to-the-minute announcements.
Contact
Larry Burdgick
9542057813
***@flnauticalfleamarket.com
