KONE launches India's first Elevator Hackathon powered by IBM and HackerEarth
'Smart Elevator Challenge' to leverage IBM Watson IoT on IBM's Bluemix Cloud platform
The three phased Hackathon started with a phase one online registration which commenced on December 26, 2016. By the time registrations closed on February 5, 2017, over ~ 2300people across India had registered for this challenge. During the second phase of the offline event, scheduled between February 18 – 26, 2017 in Bengaluru and Chennai, the top 60 shortlisted teams will develop and present their ideas. The third phase will involve the top 15 teams demonstrate the integration of their prototypes with real elevators at the Chennai R&D center on March 4, 2017. The winning team will be rewarded with a cash prize of INR 4 Lakhs and will win a chance to work with KONE's R&D center in Finland to further develop the actual idea.
"We are proud to host the first-ever Elevator & Escalator Industry Hackathon in India. Our objective behind conducting this Hackathon is to bring thousands of Developers together and foster Digital Innovation. Our aim is to improve the flow of urban life through a mix of Technology, Research, Market Knowledge and out of the box ideas. Our ranking in the Forbes list of top 100 innovative companies in the world for the 6th consecutive year, stands testimony to the fact that we continuously foster innovation within KONE. We are delighted to work with IBM and aim to encourage some of the best minds in the Developer Community to create and deliver seamless people flow experience" said Amit Gossain - Managing Director, KONE India
Commenting on the hackathon, Sachin Gupta, CEO and co-founder, HackerEarth said "The fourth industrial revolution will be led by the use of IoT applications in the industrial segment, which will lead to creation of new jobs with new skills. IoT is all about sensing, collecting data, and using it to improve our lives.The developers and hackathon enthusiasts participating in this event will be able to develop intelligent elevator solutions by using IBM's Watson IoT on the IBM Bluemix Cloud Platform. The hackathon will be held both online and offline as it will help us to reach out to the larger developer community across the country."
"A highly populated country like India requires smart cities and buildings to understand the movement patterns and preferences of its population in order to create systems which make the user experiences more intuitive, convenient and enjoyable.Through the use of IBM's Watson IoT on the IBM Bluemix Cloud Platform, participants of the KONE 'Smart Elevator Challenge'will have the opportunity to bring their ideas to life while the systems analyze the disparate data, identify and predict issues, reduce downtime and personalize the experience for the end users."Kaushik Bhaskar, Vice President, India Software Labs, IBM India.
About KONE:
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2016, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.8 billion, and at the end of the year close to 52,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.
www.kone.in
Follow us on Twitter - @KONEindia
About IBM Watson IoT
Within two years, the Internet of Things will be the single greatest source of data on the planet, generated by billions of interconnected sensors and devices embedded into the world's physical systems. IBM's Watson technologies use machine learning and natural language processing to reveal insights from this data, helping to transform businesses, lives and societies. IBM is an established leader in the Internet of Things with more than 6,000 client engagements in 170 countries, a growing ecosystem of over 1,400 partners and more 750 IoT patents.
For more information about IBM Watson IoT, please visit: www.ibm.com/
About HackerEarth
HackerEarth is a hub for programmers to practice and improve their programming skills, compete in coding challenges and hackathons and showcase their profile. Businesses use HackerEarth to build developer relations, encourage innovation, create new products and maintain a talent pipeline. HackerEarth is focused on both nurturing the programmer community and developing the technical talent that businesses need.HackerEarth engages with various corporate and government institutions to conduct hackathons that help develop new products and solutions for various industry verticals.
For more information, visithttps://www.hackerearth.com
Follow us onTwitter,Facebook
