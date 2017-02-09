 
Non-Profit Forms Motorcycle Ride To Benefit Local Veterans

Bwc2's Veterans Program Helps The Lives of Both, Horses and Veterans
 
 
mclogo002a
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Because We Can – Because We Care (Bwc2) will hold its inaugural 'Horses -N- Heroes Tribute Ride' to honor the memory of USMC Vietnam Veteran Sgt. Don Martin and to support BWC2's
Horses -N- Heroes program. The ride will take place Saturday April 8th, 2017, beginning at 8:30 AM at VFW Post 6885, 16208 Sierra Hwy, Canyon Country

"There is no greater reward or joy we can give than a gift that is priceless"

- Dave Drulias (Founder / President) -

Through BWC2's Horses -N- Heroes program the veterans have a chance to redevelop skills, confidence and gain a sense of purpose. These Veterans are participating in a program that benefits them as they help to reprogram and rehabilitate our horses, which will then provide a valuable service in our special needs and disabled children's program.

"It is a really great organization, and well done." – Bwc2 client

We Are Proof That Horses and People Can Help One Another. Bwc2 helps the lives of both the horses and people we work with by building Trust, Confidence and Respect between them utilizing the tools and techniques of …

TCR Horsemanship

If you would like more information about this event, please contact Dave Drulias at 818-640-7952 or email at info@bwc2.org. You can also visit the event webpage: https://www.bwc2.org/horses-n-heroes/

Media Contact
Because We Can - Because We Care
***@bwc2.org
Source:
Email:***@bwc2.org Email Verified
Tags:Motorcycle Ride, Veterans, Horses
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Santa Clarita - California - United States
Subject:Events
