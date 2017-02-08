C2 launches C2 NATIVE with strategic Oracle partnership

End

-- Independent creative communication agency, tamra C2, recently revealed C2 NATIVE - a separate entity focused on delivering data-driven digital communications, technologies and solutions for brands in the region.This announcement comes alongside the announcement of C2 NATIVE being signed as the second agency in the world for the Oracle DMP (Data Management Platform) agency model partnership that enables the team to introduce this high-end technology to the SME sector in the region. While the majority of DMP licenses continued to be held directly by marketers, the strategic business advantage in agency ownership is seamless leverage of in-house data & technology expertise in delivering targeted and relevant execution.Executive Director of C2, Roy Aftimos said in his statement, "We've been in the business of creative communication for around 30 years now and have proven our aptitude in traditional branding and advertising work. We have long-standing relationships with our clients through this shared journey and now, with C2 NATIVE, it is time to strengthen those ties and enter the new age ahead of the curve, and more importantly, together. Our strategic partnership with Oracle began in 2014 and since then, we have invested heavily in exploring potential applications for advanced automated marketing technologies & services offered under the Oracle Marketing Cloud. We have been positioning C2 as a communication lab and with this initiative, I can see more data-driven experiments coming to fruition."Commenting on this initiative, Cumai Aboul Housn, Chief Innovation Officer of C2 NATIVE, said: "In the age of Big Data, Physical Web, and IoT (Internet of Things), sticking to the old-school methods of digital communication is not a feasible option for our clients. The game is not focused anymore on acquiring data and mass communication. It is about building intelligence and strategically investing in innovative tools, platforms and methods for speaking to well-profiled individuals by addressing accurately predicted needs at the right time and in the right place."C2 NATIVE will continue to provide clients with existing core services such as strategic management, development of brand web presence, planning, buying, monitoring of online media and creative development of content.In addition to this, the new expert team will focus on introducing to clients, the benefits of high-end marketing cloud technologies, data mining and analytics, active predictive reporting, brand reputation management and innovative digital technologies.On this subject, Mr. Housn added, "With the tremendous use of advanced technologies in marketing that establish a direct link to business objectives and ROI, the modern communication and marketing agency should be in a position to partner not only with marketing teams but IT and finance departments as well, serving as the much-needed link between these isolated entities. C2 NATIVE, with a diversely competent team, is in a position to provide exactly such a partnership to clients.