U.S., EU Government Confirmed for ACI's Global Encryption, Cloud & Cyber Export Conference
The 2017 program includes a distinguished faculty of U.S. and EU Government officials, who will address the EU Proposal on Human Rights and Cyber-Surveillance Technologies, WASSENAAR developments and cloud computing:
• Matthew S. Borman, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration, Bureau of Industry and Security, U.S. Department of Commerce
• Robert Rarog, Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary for Export Administration, Bureau of Industry and Security, U.S. Department of Commerce
• Marietje Schaake, Member, European Parliament
• Robert Saeverin, Senior Officer, German Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy Department of Export Control (Dual-Use Goods)
This critically acclaimed program will navigate the ins and outs of complying with new, complex U.S. and foreign encryption controls, including requirements in the U.S., France, Russia, Southeast Asia, China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan. The faculty features experts from the U.S. and across the globe, including:
• Brian Falbo, Attorney, Product Group and Global Operations, Dell
• Anne Marie Griffin, Deputy Director Global Trade Policy, Microsoft
• Xiang Wang, Partner, Orrick (China)
• Mahmut Sen, Manager Trade Compliance, Siemens AG (Germany)
• Naobumi Yamada, Senior Expert, Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Export Control Advisor, Center for Information on Security Trade Control (CISTEC)
• Rebecca Conover, Export Compliance Program Manager, Intel
• Ken Niven, Associate General Counsel, Juniper Networks
• Rama Dasari, Export Compliance Manager, Apple
• Heather A. Stone, Gross, Kleinhendler, Hodak, Halevy, Greenberg & Co. (Israel)
• Yi Lin Seng, Local Principal, Wong & Leow LLC (Singapore)
