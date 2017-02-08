 
News By Tag
* Ecc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Jacqueline Calderín Appointed To New World School Of The Arts Foundation Board

 
 
MIAMI - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Jacqueline Calderín, an attorney and founding member of Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin, was recently appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of the New World School of the Arts Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting New World School of the Arts High School's (NWSA) programs, which offer students one of the highest levels of arts education in the country.

"The New World School of the Arts Foundation Board is very happy to welcome Jacqueline," said Chairman of the Board Patrick M. O'Connell. "Jaqueline's love of the arts and her advocacy for arts education makes her a perfect fit."

"I'm honored to join the Foundation's Board, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to provide the talented students of our community with the resources needed to achieve their dreams," Calderín said.  "I fell in love with this school while my daughter was attending for ballet and plan on maximizing this opportunity to allow others the same experience."

Ranked 226 by the U.S. News rankings, which includes data on more than 21,000 public high schools across the country, NWSA prides itself on being one of America's best visual and performing arts magnet. New World School of the Arts High School is a Miami-Dade County Public School, coordinates its programs with the Office of School Choice and Parental Options/Magnet & Innovative Programs and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools for Grades 9 through 12.

About Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin
Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin is a law firm based in Miami, Florida. The firm and its attorneys serve their clients in the areas of business restructuring, dispute resolution and real estate.
End
Source:Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin
Email:***@wraggcasas.com Email Verified
Tags:Ecc
Industry:Legal
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wragg & Casas Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share