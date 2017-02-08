Jacqueline Calderín Appointed To New World School Of The Arts Foundation Board

End

-- Jacqueline Calderín, an attorney and founding member of Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin, was recently appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of the New World School of the Arts Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting New World School of the Arts High School's (NWSA) programs, which offer students one of the highest levels of arts education in the country."The New World School of the Arts Foundation Board is very happy to welcome Jacqueline,"said Chairman of the Board Patrick M. O'Connell. "Jaqueline's love of the arts and her advocacy for arts education makes her a perfect fit.""I'm honored to join the Foundation's Board, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to provide the talented students of our community with the resources needed to achieve their dreams," Calderín said. "I fell in love with this school while my daughter was attending for ballet and plan on maximizing this opportunity to allow others the same experience."Ranked 226 by the U.S. News rankings, which includes data on more than 21,000 public high schools across the country, NWSA prides itself on being one of America's best visual and performing arts magnet. New World School of the Arts High School is a Miami-Dade County Public School, coordinates its programs with the Office of School Choice and Parental Options/Magnet & Innovative Programs and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools for Grades 9 through 12.Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin is a law firm based in Miami, Florida. The firm and its attorneys serve their clients in the areas of business restructuring, dispute resolution and real estate.