World Encephalitis Day in Vancouver
Vancouver proudly joins the global challenge to Illuminate Encephalitis
WED was founded by The Encephalitis Society in England in 2013. Encephalitis Global hosted a WED Conference in La Jolla California in 2014, and offers annual WED contests and promotions to raise encephalitis awareness globally. Encephalitis Global is proud to interact with encephalitis survivors and caregivers around the world, sharing information with anyone wishing to learn more about this dreadful disease.
The WED focus this year is to be Illuminating Encephalitis – to light up landmarks globally with the goal to turn the world RED and shine a light on encephalitis which affects 500,000 people globally, every year. To date, landmarks from Sweden, Cyprus, China, Australia, Canada, USA, Scotland and England have accepted the challenge to Illuminate Encephalitis.
Wendy contacted the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority in late 2016, expressing her wish to support World Encephalitis Day by requesting a custom lighting of the Canada Place Sails of Light. If you have taken a cruise ship out of Vancouver, you've seen the Sails that identify the Vancouver Waterfront and Canada Place. The five white sails atop Canada Place are a Canadian icon, a recognizable landmark around the world since 1986. Most evenings, the five sails are lit with vibrant colours from dusk to dawn. Wendy was delighted to learn that in recognition of the upcoming World Encephalitis Day, the 90 foot Sails of Light will be coloured exclusively in RED the night of February 21st 2017 – World Encephalitis Day Eve.
Contact
Wendy Station
Founder / President
***@encephalitisglobal.org
