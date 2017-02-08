 
News By Tag
* Investing In Real Estate
* Business
* Commercial Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


How to Become a Success in Real Estate - Winston Rowe & Associates

Becoming successful in real estate, however, takes time, patience, dedication and the right plan.
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Winston Rowe & Associates No Upfront Fee Loans

Create a Strong Real Estate Team:

Though it is possible to have some success in real estate as a one-person business, you'll eventually need to build a team around yourself in order to scale up.

Your team of people can include direct employees to find and negotiate property sales for you, as well as well-liked contractors to handle repairs on the properties you acquire.

By surrounding yourself with talented and driven people, you will be able to focus in on only the most important aspects of your real estate investment business.

Balance Flipping and Rental Properties:

In real estate investment, there are two basic ways to make money.

The first is to realize a large sum by buying a property, improving it in some way and then reselling it for a higher price.

The second method is to create a flow of passive income by acquiring and then renting out properties.

Though both of these are great ways to make money in real estate, truly successful investors typically include both in their businesses. By flipping and renting at the same time, you will be able to create a more stable financial situation for yourself and your business.

Winston Rowe & Associates prepared this article, they can be contacted at 248-246-2243 or visit them on line at http://www.winstonrowe.com (http://www.winstonrowe.com)

Contact
Staff Writer
248-246-2243
processing@winstonrowe.com
End
Source:Winston Rowe & Associates
Email:***@winstonrowe.com Email Verified
Tags:Investing In Real Estate, Business, Commercial Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Winston Rowe & Associates No Upfront Fee Lenders News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share