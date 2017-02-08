 
News By Tag
* Design
* Home Building
* 2017 Trends
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Waukesha
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

New Design Center for Waukesha Builder, Belman Homes

 
 
Flyer for Event
Flyer for Event
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Belman Homes demolished their old Design Center in the beginning of October and they`re excited to show off the NEW Design Center this week! A lot of thought went into the new look and they think you`ll really enjoy the process of selecting features for your new home.

When: February 16th, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Belman Homes Office – 1407 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha

Anyone is welcome to attend and they encourage you to stop in if you are thinking about building. Their team will be there to answer any questions or concerns you may have, you`ll learn about the Belman difference, standard features and upgrades available, and David Belman will be sharing future home trends that he just got from the International Builders Show in Orlando! Light appetizers and refreshments will be served.

To help them get a head count when ordering food, they would greatly appreciate you taking the time to sign up to attend here: http://belmanhomes.com/newdesigncenter/

ABOUT BELMAN HOMES:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur" and "Best Company Culture" in addition to many other accolades in recent years. Located in Waukesha this custom homebuilder, REALTOR®, and land developer takes pride in their hand-finished stick-built homes using their loyal team of craftsmen for over 35 years. For more information, please contact Belman Homes at 262-544-4648 or visit: http://www.belmanhomes.com

Contact
Belman Homes
***@belmanhomes.com
End
Source:Belman Homes
Email:***@belmanhomes.com Email Verified
Tags:Design, Home Building, 2017 Trends
Industry:Event
Location:Waukesha - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Belman Homes, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share