New Design Center for Waukesha Builder, Belman Homes
When: February 16th, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Belman Homes Office – 1407 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha
Anyone is welcome to attend and they encourage you to stop in if you are thinking about building. Their team will be there to answer any questions or concerns you may have, you`ll learn about the Belman difference, standard features and upgrades available, and David Belman will be sharing future home trends that he just got from the International Builders Show in Orlando! Light appetizers and refreshments will be served.
To help them get a head count when ordering food, they would greatly appreciate you taking the time to sign up to attend here: http://belmanhomes.com/
ABOUT BELMAN HOMES:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur"
Belman Homes
