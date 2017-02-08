 
News By Tag
* Historic Preservation
* Industrial Rope Access
* Facade Inspection
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ithaca
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Erin Bullard Joins Vertical Access as Director of Marketing & Business Development

Bullard supports the strategic nationwide positioning in the fields of architecture, engineering, and historic preservation for Vertical Access as well as the firm's affiliated companies Alta Access LLC and TPAS LLC
 
 
Erin Bullard
Erin Bullard
ITHACA, N.Y. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- PRESS RELEASE

Erin Bullard Joins Vertical Access as Director of Marketing & Business Development

ITHACA, NY—Vertical Access LLC (VA) announces Erin Bullard has joined the firm as Director of Marketing and Business Development.  She brings 10 years of experience in the A/E/C industry and is responsible for supporting the strategic nationwide positioning in the fields of architecture, engineering, and historic preservation for Vertical Access as well as the firm's affiliated companies Alta Access LLC and TPAS LLC.

VA specializes in direct-to-digital conditions documentation (using its own Tablet PC Annotation System, or TPAS®), facade inspections, historic preservation, NDT testing, and industrial rope access for highly specialized inspections in extreme locations.  Alta Access specializes in the design and installation of debris containment, work position and fall protection nets.

Headquartered in Ithaca, Vertical Access has branch offices in in New York, NY; Washington, DC; Guilford, CT; and Salt Lake City, UT.  More information is available at  http://www.vertical-access.com.

Contact:

Kent Diebolt, Founder

Vertical Access LLC

(office) 607-257-4049 (cell) 607-227-3366

kent@vertical-access.com

Contact
Vertical Access
***@vertical-access.com
End
Source:
Email:***@vertical-access.com Email Verified
Tags:Historic Preservation, Industrial Rope Access, Facade Inspection
Industry:Architecture
Location:Ithaca - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share