Erin Bullard Joins Vertical Access as Director of Marketing & Business Development

--ITHACA, NY—Vertical Access LLC (VA) announces Erin Bullard has joined the firm as Director of Marketing and Business Development. She brings 10 years of experience in the A/E/C industry and is responsible for supporting the strategic nationwide positioning in the fields of architecture, engineering, and historic preservation for Vertical Access as well as the firm's affiliated companies Alta Access LLC and TPAS LLC.VA specializes in direct-to-digital conditions documentation (using its own Tablet PC Annotation System, or TPAS®), facade inspections, historic preservation, NDT testing, and industrial rope access for highly specialized inspections in extreme locations. Alta Access specializes in the design and installation of debris containment, work position and fall protection nets.Headquartered in Ithaca, Vertical Access has branch offices in in New York, NY; Washington, DC; Guilford, CT; and Salt Lake City, UT. More information is available at http://www.vertical- access.com Contact:Kent Diebolt, FounderVertical Access LLC(office) 607-257-4049 (cell) 607-227-3366kent@vertical-access.com