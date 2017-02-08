 
News By Tag
* Driver Training in Calgary
* Calgary Driving Test
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Calgary
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Quality Driver Training & Education with Calgary's #1, Driving 101

Driving 101 is Calgary's finest driving school that has been teaching future drivers how to drive safe and confident with some of the most qualified and experienced driving instructors in Canada.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Driver Training in Calgary
* Calgary Driving Test

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Calgary - Alberta - Canada

CALGARY, Alberta - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The art of being a good and safe driver, especially in Canada, comes from learning the proper basics during the learning phase, and Driving 101 has been teaching potential students the best techniques for over 20 plus years to pass their Calgary driving test. A big factor in this are their extremely well-trained and experienced driving instructors who have the patience and skills to impart their years of knowledge about how these tests are conducted to their students. Long distance driving is something that is quite usual in a big country like Canada, especially with its extreme weather patterns.Fresh drivers are thoroughly instructed on good driving skills when driving because rash driving is very harshly punished in Canada.

The traffic laws in Calgary, Canada are one of the strictest in the country and the traffic fines are quite stiff, which is a big worry for repeat offenders, who could have their driving license suspended by the police. However, with quality driver training in Calgary from schools like Driving 101 has been shown to help both new drivers as well as experienced drivers who need to relearn their driving skills and techniques. They do this through their excellent training program which has stood them in good stead; quality traffic education and comprehensive driving skill training. One of the main reasons for Driving 101's success is the quality of their driving instructors and their driving programs which tries to make each and every student a good and safe driver.

One of the main reasons for experienced drivers seeking the help of Driving 101 is for their refresher courses, because Canadian insurance companies are very strict on drivers who have met with accidents with a big hike in their insurance premiums. However, they do give these drivers the benefit of the doubt if they go through a mandatory refresher driver training in Calgary and is re-certified. Since many of Driving 101's instructors are former professionals who have worked in the system, they have the inherent ability to pass on their knowledge and driving skills to the first-time driver as well as a refresher course driver to keep Calgary's roads safe for pedestrians and other drivers.

About Driving 101: When it comes to strict driving rules, Canada comes to mind, and learning the proper driving techniques and road safety etiquette training is what Driving 101 does best. This ensures that student drivers of all ages are thoroughly trained to handle any kind of potential dangerous situations safely without harming themselves, their passengers, and/or people on the roads. Driving 101's courses and practical driving tests also include custom refresher courses for drivers who need to fine-tune their driving abilities. For more detailed information on what they offer visit their website at http://driving101.ca/ or call to register at 403-460-9039 from Monday to Friday.

Contact
Tahsin
403-460-9039
***@driving101.ca
End
Source:Drivnig 101
Email:***@driving101.ca Email Verified
Tags:Driver Training in Calgary, Calgary Driving Test
Industry:Education
Location:Calgary - Alberta - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Driving Instructor Schools News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share