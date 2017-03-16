News By Tag
Become a Safe and Assured Driver with Calgary's Premier Driving Instruction School
Leading driver instructor school in Calgary announces limited period promotional offers to make driver education more accessible to students.
Speaking at the announcement, the company's spokesperson said, "We are committed to helping students become self-assured, proactive and defensive drivers capable to taking on challenges commonly encountered on Calgary's road. With over two decades experience in delivering quality driver education, we understand the requirements of students and what they're looking for. From teenagers to individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds, our trained and professional instructors cater to the needs of all types of learners. We offer a broad range of government approved driver education courses and we are now providing limited period promotional offers. We request those interested to register as soon as possible in order to make considerable cost savings."
Driving 101 offer a number of well-designed courses to help students to prepare for a driving test in Calgary. Individuals with Class 7 learner's permit can take the Insurance Reduction Course (GDL Package) or Expanded Insurance Reduction Course (GDL Package). For the Insurance Reduction Course, the school offers fifteen hours expert classroom instruction, ten hours on road training and a free mock test to help students prepare for their road test. For Expanded Insurance Reduction Course, the school offers the same amount of classroom instruction but provides fourteen hours of in vehicle training – this course is perfect for those who need more time to hone their skills or those who are unable to practice on their own. The school also offers an Insurance Reduction Course (non GDL) for those with a Class 5 operating license – this course includes fifteen hours classroom instruction and six hours in vehicle training and is ideal for those who wish to avail of insurance discounts.
For those who are new to Canada and individuals who wish to brush up on their driving skills, Driving 101 offers tailored refresher course that includes two hours of one-on-one in vehicle education based on individual requirements. As a premier driving school in Calgary, Driving 101 prides itself on its outstanding customer services. The company's spokesperson revealed," While classroom instruction can turn out to be boring and forgettable, our expert instructors put in special effort to make it interactive, fun and memorable so students can actively participate in and absorb all that they have learnt. We are centrally located and provide free pick up and drop services to make driving instruction as comfortable possible. We are open seven days a week and students can choose from daytime, evening or weekend classes according to their convenience. Student safety is our prime concern - we have a fleet of late model vehicles including the 2011 Nissan and Honda Civic which are reputed for their safety features." For information on course inclusions and prices, visit www.driving101.ca.
About: Driving 101 is a Calgary based driver training school offering a wide variety of government approved, professionally delivered driving courses for individuals who wish to take road tests, become better drivers and avail insurance rebates. The company provides free pick up and drop services throughout Calgary for its on road lessons.
