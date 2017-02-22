First Tutor On Online Learning Marketplace Cafetalk Reaches 10,000 Completed Lessons Milestone

Contact

-- Cafetalk.com reached a new milestone this week: for the first time a tutor on the platform completed 10,000 taught lessons. Run by the Tokyo-based startup Small Bridge Inc., Cafetalk.com is an online learning marketplace connecting students and tutors from around the world. For the first time since the platform opened its doors in 2010, one of their many international tutors has achieved 10,000 completed online lessons.The tutor who broke the record of 10,000 completed online lessons is Eby. Eby has been teaching online and full-time on Cafetalk since February 2011. Beloved for her natural English conversation and quick response challenge lessons, Eby is the first native English tutor on Cafetalk to sell over 10,000 online lessons.Located in the U.S., teaching on Cafetalk allows Eby to combine two seemingly incompatible lifestyles: By day, she trains horses in the countryside of Wisconsin, and by night she teaches English to motivated students from all over the world.To celebrate Eby's success, Cafetalk has opened a special congratulatory page:Although Cafetalk started out in 2010 as a platform for Japanese people seeking private online English lessons, now the site offers over 25 languages and everything from music classes taught by Berklee graduates, to yoga, chess and calligraphy classes.Cafetalk provides its over 800 tutors with the opportunity to make the best of their skills and offer their lessons from the comfort of their homes to a broad international student base.Excited and optimistic about their future, the Cafetalk team is now preparing for even more of its full-time and part-time tutors to reach the 10,000 lessons milestone. Interested tutors can apply here: