Former Nevada Governor and Kolesar & Leatham partner, Robert List, marks 55 years as an attorney
"Bob is a distinguished leader in our state, tireless advocate for his clients and dedicated servant to his community," said Bob Kolesar, managing partner of Kolesar & Leatham. "Practicing law for over half a century of in Nevada is a great achievement. We are proud and honored to have him as an integral member of our firm and congratulate him on this career milestone."
The Clark County Bar Association (CCBA) will honor List for his career accomplishment on Thursday, March 16 at its "40 Year Club Induction Ceremony and Luncheon." This annual event celebrates CCBA's members who have been admitted to practice law in Nevada for 40, 45, 50, and 55 years.
Raised in Exeter, California and Northern Nevada, List received his law degree and doctoral degree in law from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. He was admitted to the State Bar of Nevada in 1962. He is also licensed with the District of Columbia Bar and U.S. Supreme Court.
List served as the 24th Governor of Nevada from 1979 to 1983. Prior to being elected Governor, he served as the Carson City District Attorney and the Nevada Attorney General.
At Kolesar & Leatham, List focuses primarily on public policy and government relations for corporate and business clients on the federal, state and local levels. His work in government relations has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America multiple times. He has a particular emphasis on mining, energy, natural resources, construction, banking, gaming and finance.
List is a member of the American Bar Association, Nevada State Bar Association, Clark County Bar Association, the Society of Attorneys General Emeritus and the Past Governors' Association. His business and community activities include serving as a member of the boards of directors for the College Loan Corporation and Prime Trust, as the Republican National Committeeman for Nevada and as an active volunteer in Boy Scouts of America. The father of 5 children, he and his wife, Polly, reside in Summerlin.
About Kolesar & Leatham
Founded in 1986, Kolesar & Leatham is a full-service, business-based law firm practicing in the areas of banking, bankruptcy, real property, administrative law, business and corporate law, commercial litigation, gaming, construction law, civil litigation, insurance defense, environmental law, professional liability, government affairs, tax law and tax litigation, and trust, estate and fiduciary litigation. One of the largest independent law firms in Nevada, Kolesar & Leatham represents a variety of clients with business and corporate interests around the world at the local, national and international levels. For information, call 702-362-7800 or visit www.klnevada.com.
Amy E. S. Maier
