Experienced financial securities litigator, Jordan Wolff, joins Kolesar & Leatham
Wolff joins Kolesar & Leatham with more than eleven years of experience practicing law in New York and California as a corporate attorney and litigator in a variety of areas, including finance, intellectual property, compliance and employment law.
With expertise representing clients in the financial services industry and large public companies in securities litigation, nationally and around the world, Wolff will support Kolesar & Leatham's corporate, regulatory and litigation groups.
"Jordan has a distinguished career and record of success as a corporate litigator, especially in financial matters," said Bob Kolesar, managing partner of Kolesar & Leatham. "He will be a valuable addition to our firm as we continue to provide our business clients with dedicated and experienced counsel."
Wolff began his career as an associate in the New York office of Shearman & Sterling LLP, where his caseload included commercial litigation, internal investigations, and counseling clients on compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. He went on to serve as in-house counsel for a Fortune 100 company before returning to private practice in New York at Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP where he refocused his practice on the representation of private equity funds and their investors.
Immediately prior to joining Kolesar & Leatham, Wolff was an attorney at one the most well-known boutique law firms in Sonoma County, California. At Geary, Shea, O'Donnell, Gratton & Mitchell, P.C., he developed the firm's employment law practice and handled a variety of civil litigation and corporate matters.
Committed to public service, Wolff has assisted numerous pro bono organizations, including the Urban Justice Center in New York City, Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts, and inMotion.
He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in math from Washington & Lee University and his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law.
"I am very excited to join such a prestigious firm with a deep connection to the local community," said Wolff. "I look forward to providing top quality legal representation to individuals and business in my new hometown of Las Vegas."
About Kolesar & Leatham
Founded in 1986, Kolesar & Leatham
