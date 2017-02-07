News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Columbus Custom Tees Marks 10 Years with Innovative New Website and 10% off Sale
In addition to the anniversary sale, owners Daniel and James Ha, Everett Taylor, and Tim Jeng have other plans in place to make their 10th year their biggest year yet. Columbus Custom Tees is marking the milestone with the launch of a new website and major equipment upgrades including the installation of a third automatic screen printing press.
The new website incorporates cutting edge software that empowers users to browse and compare best-selling garment styles and create, save, and share their own unique designs. Customers can create their designs using the site's stock clip art and design templates or upload their own images, and add text. They are able to add personalized names and numbers, and view how their design will look when it is printed before they place their order. The web team is constantly adding new garment brands and styles, new designs, and new clip art to the product range to keep up with emerging fashion and design trends.
Customers can also order custom printed apparel by phone or visit the showroom in person to try garments on, or to obtain advice and answers to any questions they may have.
With a strong focus customer service, the team at Custom Tees are keen to stress the business would not be the success it is today without their dedicated and talented staff. "We treat our employees with respect and try our best to create the most positive work environment we can," said Company Vice President Everett Taylor. "We train our employees to maintain high screen printing quality standards to ensure our orders are the very best they can be – and are delivered on time."
Columbus Custom Tees says they owe the success and longevity of their printing business to the Ohio community, with whom they have built trusted and valued relationships. They opened their doors on November 11, 2006, and since then they have doubled the size of their printing facility and printed millions of tee shirts for companies, organizations and businesses. With plans for another major expansion in 2018, they will continue to create new jobs for central Ohioans as they grow.
"We believe that the total commitment to our vision of growing a high quality screen printing company has helped us to build and retain relationships with loyal customers and employees, and that's what will bring us new levels of success in our second decade of business," said Company President Daniel Ha.
-END-
About Columbus Custom Tees
Columbus Custom Tees specializes in bulk custom screen printing on apparel, both retail and wholesale. With a low minimum order quantity of 10 pieces and a daily output capacity of up to 36,000 prints, their products and services are perfect for businesses, high school groups, colleges, sports and athletics teams, charity fundraising events, religious mission trips and retreats.
Media Contact:
Website: https://columbuscustomtees.com
Columbus Custom Tees
6419 Nicholas Drive
Columbus
OH 43235
Telephone: 614-573-5556
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Contact
Tim Jeng
contact@columbuscustomtees.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse