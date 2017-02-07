News By Tag
* Ps4
* Sony
* Game
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"So Many Me" Now on PS4 with exclusive content!
Flora's Untold Story Exclusive DLC; Play as Flora, and discover what was going on behind the scenes of Filo and the many Me's grand adventure. Play her story through all new, challenging levels.
So Many Me combines clever clone-based gameplay, warm and humorous characters, and a delightful world to create a charming and challenging take on the platforming genre. The game is also available for PC and Xbox One for its engaging and whimsical feel.
So Many Me Story Summary
"So Many Me" is a 2D puzzle platformer starring Filo and his band of misfit clones as they attempt to save a world threatened by an ancient, malevolent evil. Using their combined powers, Filo and his fellow Me's must puzzle their way through a land of exotic creatures, devious traps, and evil minions.
So Many Me Features
Explore and solve challenging platforming puzzles with unique transformation abilities
• Journey through five different locations on a beautiful, fantasy planet
• Unravel secrets and discover a humorous story in a mysterious atmosphere
• Unlock dozens of adorable character costumes, artifacts, and bonus levels
• Defeat 5 epic bosses
Key Features:
-Discover new transformation abilities as you progress through each chapter. Learning to master these forms and using them in sequence, is key to solving the game's many puzzles.
-Filo's endless adventures take you to a wondrous world of color filled with delightfully, intriguing characters.
-Ride massive and powerful creatures. Utilize their unusual abilities to solve special puzzles and to smash through pesky obstacles on your way to the goal!
-Boss monsters, each with their own distinct characteristics, will try to eliminate you. Challenge and overcome them.
-Earn your rewards when you have solved the puzzles! Dozens of adorable costumes, ancient artifacts, and bonus levels are waiting for you!
- Play the Mystery of the Skulls hardcore DLC for free!
- New Sony Expansion "Flora's Untold Adventure"
About ORiGO GAMES:
ORiGO GAMES (OR1GO LLC) is composed of a small team of industry veterans with over 40 years of combined production and marketing experience. We help game developers worldwide build better products and reach larger audiences through our dedicated network and pool of resources, giving the developers more time to focus on what they do best, make great games. More information about Origo Games can be found on their website,www.or1go.com
About Code Mystics:
Based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, Code Mystics (www.codemystics.com) is a prolific and versatile independent developer, comprised of industry veterans. With over 50 titles spanning both high-profile flagship brands and popular indie titles, Code Mystics' proprietary technology delivers pixel-perfect adaptations on all platforms from console and handheld to mobile and desktop and even custom hardware.
About Extend Studio:
Developer Extend Studio, also known as Extend Interactive (x10), is a leading independent developer in Thailand. The studio is composed of a close-knit team of designers, programmers, artists and business folks, all striving as a team to deliver high-quality titles on multiple platforms. X10 has also finished work on A.R.E.S.: Extinction Agenda, an action-packed sidescroller developed for PC, and are excited for the launch of a new puzzle called "So Many Me" which blends cuteness with puzzle platformer-based gameplay. More information about Extend Studio can be found on the studio's website, www.x10interactive.com
Contact
Origo Games
***@origo-games.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse