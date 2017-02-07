 
Industry News





Former New York State Senator David Storobin Endorses Liam McCabe for City Council

Storobin calls the Brooklyn 43rd Council District Candidate a "proven winner"
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Former New York State Senator David Storobin met with City Council Candidate Liam McCabe at Cherry Hill Gourmet Market while the candidate was campaigning in Bensonhurst on Sunday, February 12.  Storobin endorses McCabe, a "proven winner who is ready to fight for and protect his constituents."

An immigrant who fled the USSR for the United States when he was a child, Storobin built a business and was elected to the New York State Senate in 2012 with the help of chief advisor McCabe.  Storobin says McCabe "understands what it means to struggle and to succeed in Brooklyn."

Of Storobin, McCabe says, "I respect David.  He showed strength and courage when he fled to the United States for a better life and he worked hard to succeed in Brooklyn, and to honor Brooklyn and our residents by committing to work in public service.  Like David and so many others who have not taken the easy road into politics, I come with energy and commitment to serve.  I am ready to fight for all of the individuals and family in my district.  That includes those who have been in Brooklyn for generations and those who are coming to Brooklyn seeking a better life."

Liam McCabe announced his candidacy for City Council on February 2, 2017.  He is a lifelong Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, resident and an active member of local politics and community activity.  He is CEO of consulting firm Steeplechase Strategies and has worked with multiple New York State and New York City candidates and elected officials.  McCabe has left his most recent position in the office of Congressman Dan Donovan, to run for City Council in the 43rd District of Brooklyn.

Learn more about City Council Candidate Liam McCabe: https://www.facebook.com/BkLiam/

Elizabeth Eames
***@eeames.com
Source:Liam McCabe for City Council
Email:***@eeames.com Email Verified
