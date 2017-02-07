News By Tag
Adelphi University's Best of Broadway on February 25 and 26
An exciting musical revue celebrating the work of Oscar Hammerstein
Taking inspiration from a wide variety of shows, the latest Best of Broadway performances feature some of the most moving lyrics from the genius that was Oscar Hammerstein from shows such as South Pacific, Show Boat, Carousel and many more. Co-directors Erin Quill (Original Broadway Company of Avenue Q) and Jad Bernardo (musical director) return to lead a cast of talented performers in this beloved event.
The Poole Family Broadway Series at AUPAC is generously sponsored by Mary Jane and Thomas Poole.
AUPAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale and are priced at $25, with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
