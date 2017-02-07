News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Seniors Blue Book presents Sixth annual Lee County Senior Living Symposium
Free education on aging in place, community living, financial planning and more
· Continuing Care Retirement Community and Independent Living
· Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing/Rehab and Hospice
· Preparing for your Move, Planning for your Future
· Aging in Place – Services in your home
Christine Austen, MSW with Lee Health will serve as the opening speaker, providing an update on Medicare Bundling and New Aging in Place Techniques.
The Independent Living and Assisted Living panels will feature discussion and a question-and-
Financial, insurance, moving and estate planning experts will include Kelly L. Fayer, Attorney at Law; Tucker Johnson of Move Seniors Lovingly; Ernst Gautier of Safe Money Management of Florida; Jan Maze, RN or Oasis Senior Advisors; and Dee Merritt of Logical Insurance Solutions.
The Aging in Place panel will feature Comfort Keepers, Lee Health, Doctors Hearing, Gulfshore Inventory Services and Clear Captions.
More than 40 local vendors will be on hand to present products and services to enhance seniors' quality of life.
Complimentary valet parking, continental breakfast and lunch are included. Registration is required for the free, educational Lee County Senior Living Symposium by calling (239) 236-0641 (tel:(239)%20236-
The symposium is supported by the generous support of sponsors including Lee Health, Comfort Keepers, Hope HealthCare Services, The Terraces of Bonita Springs, Cypress Cove, Gulf Coast Village, Kelly L. Fayer, P.A., Brookdale, Shell Point and Campo Felice.
About Seniors Blue Book
The mission of The Seniors Blue Book is to provide seniors, caregivers and senior professionals a comprehensive source of services, senior housing options, resources and information that enrich the lives of our elder population while affording those businesses and individuals serving that population a unique medium to present their products and services. Learn more at seniorsbluebook.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse