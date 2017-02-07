 
Seniors Blue Book presents Sixth annual Lee County Senior Living Symposium

Free education on aging in place, community living, financial planning and more
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Registration is now open for the sixth annual Lee County Senior Living Symposium, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First St., Fort Myers. This educational event is free to attend for seniors, families and caregivers, and features four panel discussions with the opportunity to ask questions of local experts:

·      Continuing Care Retirement Community and Independent Living

·      Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing/Rehab and Hospice

·      Preparing for your Move, Planning for your Future

·      Aging in Place – Services in your home

Christine Austen, MSW with Lee Health will serve as the opening speaker, providing an update on Medicare Bundling and New Aging in Place Techniques.

The Independent Living and Assisted Living panels will feature discussion and a question-and-answer session with representatives from American House, Brookdale, Campo Felice, Cypress Cove, Gulf Coast Village, Heartland, Hope Healthcare, Juniper Village, Shell Point Retirement Community and The Terraces of Bonita Springs.

Financial, insurance, moving and estate planning experts will include Kelly L. Fayer, Attorney at Law; Tucker Johnson of Move Seniors Lovingly; Ernst Gautier of Safe Money Management of Florida; Jan Maze, RN or Oasis Senior Advisors; and Dee Merritt of Logical Insurance Solutions.

The Aging in Place panel will feature Comfort Keepers, Lee Health, Doctors Hearing, Gulfshore Inventory Services and Clear Captions.

More than 40 local vendors will be on hand to present products and services to enhance seniors' quality of life.

Complimentary valet parking, continental breakfast and lunch are included. Registration is required for the free, educational Lee County Senior Living Symposium by calling (239) 236-0641 (tel:(239)%20236-0641) or emailing events@seniorsbluebook.com.

The symposium is supported by the generous support of sponsors including Lee Health, Comfort Keepers, Hope HealthCare Services, The Terraces of Bonita Springs, Cypress Cove, Gulf Coast Village, Kelly L. Fayer, P.A., Brookdale, Shell Point and Campo Felice.

About Seniors Blue Book
The mission of The Seniors Blue Book is to provide seniors, caregivers and senior professionals a comprehensive source of services, senior housing options, resources and information that enrich the lives of our elder population while affording those businesses and individuals serving that population a unique medium to present their products and services. Learn more at seniorsbluebook.com.
